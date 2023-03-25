Turf & Burn: Episode 1

Welcome to the very first episode of Turf and Burn! Co-hosts Caroline and Dylan check in with all in-season sports and reveal their sports fandoms, biases, and hot takes.

They start by analyzing NHL teams’ chances of making the playoffs and more importantly, winning the Stanley Cup. Next, the two discuss the upcoming MLB season and the World Baseball Classic, alongside the tournament’s jerseys, before breaking down winners and losers of NFL free agency. Finally, they close out the episode by unveiling the Turf and Burn March Madness bracket, featuring major upsets and cold takes, and discuss the start of the Formula 1 season.

