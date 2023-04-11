Georgetown men’s lacrosse take down Providence in second BIG EAST win

The No. 10 Georgetown men’s lacrosse team (6-3, 2-0, BIG EAST) continued their win streak at Cooper Field on Saturday with a thrilling win against the Providence Friars (5-6, 1-1, BIG EAST). After starting the season with three consecutive losses, this was the Hoya’s sixth straight win.

Although the Friars scored in the first 30 seconds of the game with a goal from senior attacker John Hoffman, the Hoyas quickly gained a lead with back-to-back goals from graduate attacker Tucker Dordevic and graduate midfielder James Reilly. The momentum in the first quarter shifted between the Hoyas and the Friars, with goals from both teams. However, by the end of the quarter, the Hoyas were able to finish on top with a score of 5-3 with goals from Dordevic, graduate midfielder Jacob Kelly, and freshman midfielder Jordan Wray.

The second quarter started quickly with a faceoff win from Reilly and goal from Dordevic. The Hoyas dominated the second quarter, limiting the Friars to only one goal while scoring four thanks to Dordevic, freshman midfielder Patrick Crogan, and Kelly. The Hoyas led 9-4 going into halftime.

Georgetown continued their momentum into the first part of the second half. The scoring began two minutes into the third quarter with back-to-back goals from Reilly and graduate midfielder Declan McDermott. The Hoyas could not build on this strong start, though, as the Friars responded with two consecutive goals. As a result, the blue and gray called a timeout. Immediately after the restart, the Hoyas were able to score again thanks to Kelly, but the Friars responded quickly with two more goals. By the end of the quarter, the Friars had cut the Hoya lead to 12-8.

Graduate goalkeeper Danny Hincks replaced sophomore goalkeeper Michael Scharfenberger in the fourth quarter, but this change didn’t slow the Friars. The quarter began with a goal from Crogan but was followed by three consecutive Friar goals. Although the Friars began to dominate, the Hoyas were able to use the clock to their advantage and slow down the Friars. The Hoyas maintained their lead for the rest of the game, ending the game with a score of 13-11.

Overall, the Hoyas’ performance was strong. Dordevic led Georgetown with four goals and one assist, and Kelly followed with three goals and three assists. The Hoyas out-shot the Friars 56 to 28. Reilly also helped the team by dominating the faceoff (winning 17 of 21) and scoring two goals.

The Hoyas look to continue their winning streak in their next game on Saturday, April 15, against Big East opponent Marquette (6-4, 1-1, BIG EAST) at Valley Fields in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.