Turf & Burn: Episode 4

This week, Turf & Burn co-hosts Caroline and Dylan dive into the NHL playoff picture, including the Seattle Kraken clinching a playoff position for the first time in franchise history and the Boston Bruins breaking the NHL all time record for most wins in a single season. The two break down the NBA play in tournament and discuss recent scandals and controversies surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks. They also give their picks to win the NBA finals and debate whether more leagues should consider play in tournaments. Finally, they close out the podcast by talking about the undefeated Tampa Bay Rays, recent NFL news, and Jon Rahm winning the Masters.