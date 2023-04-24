Podcasts
Hoya Hotline: Episode 1
Welcome to the first episode of Hoya Hotline!
Join Bradshaw and Romy in a discussion about homesickness, growing up, and accepting change. At the end of their first year of college, both hosts reflect on all the ways they have handled homesickness throughout this huge transition.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe:
Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a freshman in the college. She is passionate about history, autumn weather, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).
Bradshaw Cate
Assistant Halftime Sports Editor. From Fayetteville, Arkansas (if you can't tell from my articles). Go hogs and hoya saxa!
More:
Hoya Hotline, Hoyas, Orientation, Welcome
Read More