Turf & Burn: Episode 6

On episode 6 of the Turf & Burn podcast, Caroline and Dylan discuss the latest suspensions in the MLB and the NFL, notably Max Scherzer of the New York Mets for the use of illegal substances on his glove and Detroit Lions players for sports betting. They debate the severity of the suspensions and what message the leagues are trying to send teams. The duo then discuss the playoff picture of the NHL and NBA and check in on their favorite teams and their projected championship matchups. Hint: it’s not looking good for Dylan. Finally, the co-hosts analyze playoff officiating and the upcoming Formula 1 race in Azerbaijan.