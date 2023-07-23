One killed, five injured in collision at MedStar Georgetown Hospital

One person was killed and another five were injured when a driver hit pedestrians with a truck in the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital parking garage on July 20.

Jewel Regina Bazilia-Bellegarde, a 68-year-old from Silver Spring, Maryland, has been identified by the Metropolitan Police Department as the individual killed in the crash. The names of the other five victims, as well as the identity of the driver, have not been released.

According to D.C. police, the incident occurred Thursday, June 20 around 12:40 pm. The driver struck the six pedestrians while attempting to make a three-point turn. The six victims were standing at the MedStar Georgetown valet station when they were hit and were transported to the MedStar Georgetown emergency room for treatment.

Of the six people struck by the vehicle, two were treated and have been released. The three other surviving victims were still being evaluated at the time a spokesperson for MedStar Georgetown gave a statement. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Metropolitan Police Department has not released any information about what caused the driver to accelerate towards the valet station; it is unclear if there was a medical emergency involved, and no information has been released about what, if any charges the driver might face.