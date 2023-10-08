Cobb and Mehta win 2023 GUSA Executive Election

Jaden Cobb (CAS ’25) and Sanaa Mehta (SFS ’25) will be the next GUSA Executive president and vice president following an election by the undergraduate student body conducted between Thursday and Saturday, the GUSA Election Commission announced on Twitter at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

At 10:36 a.m. on Saturday, the Election Commission shared that the Cobb/Mehta ticket was suspended from continuing to campaign during the remainder of the election period because the pair violated bylaw 16.04 which states that candidates or official representatives of any ticket are prohibited from setting up voting stations during elections.

According to John DiPierri (SFS ’25), the chair of the Ethics and Oversight committee, the commission received photo and video evidence that the Cobb/Mehta ticket was acting in violation of this bylaw. DiPierri added that after deliberation in an emergency meeting, the commission alerted the Cobb/Mehta campaign of the suspension Friday evening.

Throughout their campaign, Cobb and Mehta emphasized elevating the voices and concerns of vulnerable communities on campus. The pair said that they hoped to tackle several key issues if they were to be elected, including race and gender equity issues and broader student issues like CAPS accessibility.

This story will be updated as more information about the election results is released.