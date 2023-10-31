How They Hustle: Dominic De Almeida and Pranav Jha of Georgetown Men’s Soccer

On this episode of Hilltop Hustle, co-hosts Caroline and Dylan are joined by Dominic De Almeida and Pranav Jha of Georgetown Men’s Soccer! Both New Jersey natives currently in their senior years at Georgetown, PJ and Dom discuss their paths to playing Division I soccer on the Hilltop, playoff mentalities, and favorite athletes growing up. Tune in to hear their takes on D.C bagels, game day superstitions, and messiest teammate in the locker room.