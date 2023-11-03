Turf & Burn: Villains

Question of the podcast: who will be the latest villain to join Caroline’s lineup? Dylan and Caroline close out their Turf & Burn season MLB discussion recapping the Texas Rangers winning the World Series and Corey Seager earning the MVP title. They move on to recapping their NFL takes from last week and predict this week’s winners and losers, including Caroline’s unbacked faith in rookie quarterbacks and Dylan’s unwavering trust in the Miami Dolphins and Zach Wilson. Finally, the two give their way too early NHL season predictions, notably the Stanley Cup matchup and ultimate champions, and Hart and Vezina Trophy winners.