On Saturday Nov. 4, tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Freedom Plaza in D.C. for one of the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations in U.S. history. The protest, co-sponsored by nine organizations including the Palestinian Youth Movement and ANSWER Coalition, demanded President Biden call for an immediate ceasefire in Israel and Palestine. Programming began around 2 p.m. and speakers continued until about 5 p.m. Protesters then began marching down Pennsylvania Avenue and finished outside the White House, where they continued chants directed at President Biden to end the violence in Gaza. Photos by Sabrina Shaffer.

Sabrina Shaffer
Sabrina is the Design Editor. She is an avid coffee drinker, proud Philadelphian, and lover of the Voice.

