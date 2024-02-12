Late game surge: Women’s basketball finds its way past Providence

Georgetown women’s basketball (16-8, 6-7 BIG EAST) defeated the Providence Friars (11-14, 5-9 BIG EAST) 54-44 at home on Feb. 10. Georgetown started the game well, but the Friars fought back to make it a tie game entering the fourth quarter. However, the Hoyas pulled away in the end and comfortably won an important conference game.

Georgetown’s defense was smothering in the first quarter. The Hoyas turned three steals into three fast break layups, and Providence had more turnovers than field goal attempts in the period. The Friars only made one field goal on seven attempts and turned the ball over nine times. Georgetown finished the first up 15-5, with senior guard Kelsey Ransom scoring six points.

However, the Providence offense woke up in the second quarter, led by junior forward Olivia Olsen’s nine points. The Friars had much better, but still suspect, ball security in the second, with only five turnovers. They also found many more open looks, making seven field goals on thirteen attempts. Without the fast break opportunities, Georgetown’s offense dried up, only putting up nine points. The Friars’ second quarter turnaround allowed them to go into halftime only down 24-20.

Neither team shot the ball well from distance in the first half. The Hoyas missed all six of their three-point attempts and the Friars missed all seven of theirs. The three-point issues were emblematic of both teams’ struggles to score the ball in the first half.

Georgetown’s offensive struggles continued into the third quarter. The Hoyas were unable to get a basket for the first four minutes of the period until sophomore guard Victoria Rivera made a short jumper in traffic to finally put Georgetown on the board. While the Hoyas struggled to get their offense going, the Friars found their stride, making five field goals in a row to take a 32-29 lead. Both teams traded baskets from there, and the quarter ended in a 35-35 tie.

With all to play for in the fourth quarter, both teams played with high intensity and neither team was able to pull ahead early on. However, just before the halfway mark of the quarter, Ransom took over. She made the first three-pointer of the game by either team, then drew an offensive foul to get the ball back for Georgetown. On the ensuing possession, she drove the ball and found graduate guard Alex Cowan, who was wide open in the corner and drained Georgetown’s second three-pointer of the game. On Georgetown’s next offensive possession, Ransom made a long jumper to give the Hoyas a 46-39 lead and force a Providence timeout.

The teams traded layups, but the Hoyas kept a 48-41 with just under ninety seconds to play. Olsen made one free throw, but Providence couldn’t find any other points and the Friars were forced to start fouling with less than a minute left in the game. Ransom, Bennett, and junior forward Brianna Scott each made a pair of free throws, and the Hoyas had a secure 54-42 lead with 16 seconds left. Senior guard Grace Efosa made two free throws for Providence as time ran out, and the game ended with a 54-44 victory for Georgetown.

Ransom, Georgetown’s leading scorer this season, was huge in the game. Down the stretch, when Georgetown needed points, the Hoyas were able to rely on her to score. She led the team with 22 points, followed by graduate forward Mya Bembry, who had nine. With the win, Georgetown moved up to sixth in the BIG EAST, leapfrogging Providence and Seton Hall (14-10, 6-7 BIG EAST). It was Georgetown’s sixth conference win of the season—equalling last year’s tally with seven games to play.

The Hoyas will host the Villanova Wildcats (15-8, 8-4 BIG EAST) on Feb. 13 at McDonough Arena. The game will be broadcast on BIG EAST Digital Network. For continued coverage and updates on Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on X, formerly Twitter.