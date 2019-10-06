Women’s Soccer Can’t Stop Scoring, Beats Providence 4-0

By:

The No. 11 Georgetown women’s soccer team (9-2-1, 3-0-0 Big East) continued its brilliant recent play with a 4-0 win at Providence (7-4-1, 2-1-0 Big East) on Sunday afternoon. After a rocky start to the season, the Hoyas have racked up seven straight wins, sporting a 19-0 margin of victory over their last five. Graduate student forward Amanda Carolan and sophomore forward Boo Jackson were the offensive stars on the day, as Carolan notched a brace and Jackson had a trio of assists.

The match began quietly, and the first significant action of the game didn’t come until 14 minutes in when Providence junior forward Hannah McNulty had a shot go wide. The Friars would take two more shots inside 25 minutes, but it was Georgetown who converted their first chance of the game when Jackson received the ball on the left sideline near midfield and dribbled towards the box. Seeing Carolan shifting towards the front of the goal, Jackson sent in a low left-footed cross. Carolan played the poacher role to perfection, sticking out a leg to tap the ball into the back of the net.

Four minutes later, Jackson and Carolan linked up again on a similar play. Georgetown was controlling possession smoothly on the Providence side of the pitch and the ball eventually came to Jackson on the left side of the box. This time, she only needed a couple touches before lofting in her cross towards the back post where Carolan was calmly waiting to put it into the open net.

The Hoyas continued to maintain possession throughout the first half and only allowed the Friars to get another shot off before the intermission. Providence came out of the break with a more aggressive mindset, but it cost them a pair of offside calls and fouls against them early in the second half. Sophomore forward Elayna Grillakis had an opportunity to cut the deficit to one in the 61st minute, but could not get her shot on target.

In the 75th minute, junior forward Jenna Menta got her name on the scoresheet for the second time this week. The ball came to Menta near the left side of the box and she headed it down, setting up senior forward Paula Germino-Watnick for a shot on goal. Germino-Watnick’s shot was aimed directly at junior goalkeeper Shelby Hogan who saved it but left the rebound for Menta, who pounced on the ball and tapped it in.

Germino-Watnick was creating a great deal of opportunities throughout the second half and got a goal for herself 10 minutes later to finish off the match. Jackson had the ball in the left corner and dribbled past a Providence defender before sending in a perfect low pass to Germino-Watnick who was positioned in front of the keeper. Her shot was calmly placed into the bottom right corner, adding a sixth goal to her season tally. The 4-0 lead was more than enough for head coach Dave Nolan’s squad to hold on and the Hoyas remain undefeated through three Big East matches.

Next up for the Hoyas: they return home for a match against Xavier on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET at Shaw Field.

Image Credits: John Picker / The Georgetown Voice