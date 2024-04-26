In photos: 24 hours inside the Gaza solidarity encampment at GW

Students from George Washington University, Georgetown, and other DC colleges established a pro-Palestine encampment Thursday on GW’s campus. The encampment, which began at 5 a.m., follows similar protests at other schools, including Columbia University, Harvard University, and more. Reporters for the Voice spent the first 24 hours on the scene, here’s a look inside.
The sun rises after GW, Georgetown, and AU students set up the encampment.
A George Washington Police officer checks student IDs shortly after the encampment was set up, as only GW students were allowed in University Yard. During the ID check, students from other schools hid in the tents, which GWPD did not appear to notice.
Two students in the encampment read a book in the early morning, after tents were set up.
A Georgetown student leads a chant. Protesters chanted chants like: “We will not rest, ’till you divest.”
A little before 10 a.m., a counter-protester was escorted off the quad by members of the GWPD.
Protesters sort through food, water, medical supplies, and more, which were donated by community members.
The George Washington statue in the middle of U-Yard was adorned by signs and other symbols of solidarity with Palestine throughout the day.
Throughout the day, protesters constructed signs while at the encampment.
Shortly after the crowd of around 150 protesters marching from Georgetown arrived at U-Yard, faculty began to form a human chain around the encampment.
Protesters gather around the tents set up by students. Students gathered inside the encampment as community members and faculty encircle them.
Community members gathered at the encampment to support students in the early evening.
Protesters gather around the George Washington statue, which has been adorned with a Palestinian flag and Keffiyeh, in the middle of the encampment.
A crowd of several hundred gathers at University Yard, with community members joining students ahead of the 7 p.m. dispersal deadline.
Two students pose for a photo shortly after the 7 p.m. dispersal deadline, no sign of police response yet.
A student sits inside the encampment as night falls. The 7 p.m. dispersal deadline came and went without any police response.
