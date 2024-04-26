News

In photos: 24 hours inside the Gaza solidarity encampment at GW

Published April 26, 2024

Students from George Washington University, Georgetown, and other DC colleges established a pro-Palestine encampment Thursday on GW’s campus. The encampment, which began at 5 a.m., follows similar protests at other schools, including Columbia University, Harvard University, and more. Reporters for the Voice spent the first 24 hours on the scene, here’s a look inside.

 

