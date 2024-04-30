Podcasts
Post Pitch: A Letter to my Immigrant Parents
Welcome to this season’s last episode of Post Pitch!
This week, podcasts producer Romy Abu-Fadel interviews our writer, Esme Vasquez, about her piece in this semester’s final issue of The Voice. Tune in to hear Romy and Esme commemorate her immigrant parents and their sacrifices.
Please enjoy!
Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service. She is the Podcasts Executive Producer and a writer for several sections. She is passionate about fashion history, spring weather, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).
class of 2024, Hoyas for Immigrant Rights, immigrant parents
