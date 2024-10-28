Georgetown football keeps Bucknell Bison at bay

Georgetown football (5-3, 2-1 Patriot League) held off the Bucknell Bison’s late push (3-5, 1-1 Patriot League) to win a dramatic game 21-20. The Hoyas trailed early, but figured out how to slow down the Bucknell offense in the second half and held onto the win to move into second place in the conference.

Bucknell scored twice to open up a 14-0 lead as the second quarter began. However, Georgetown freshman running back Savion Hart picked up two huge gains for the Hoyas, including a 40-yard touchdown run that put Georgetown up 7-0. Later in the second, junior quarterback Danny Lauter found junior wide receiver Nicholas Dunneman in the back of the endzone with a perfectly placed throw. Dunneman tied the game up at 14-14 with just 14 seconds left in the half, but the Bison stormed down the field as time expired to add a field goal.

After each team went three and out to open up the second half, the Hoyas were able to put together a long scoring drive. Sophomore running back Bryce Cox punched the ball in from a yard out to give the Hoyas a 21-17 lead. Cox’s touchdown was the only score of the third quarter, leaving the Hoyas with a tenuous four point lead to defend in the fourth quarter.

Bucknell’s first drive of the fourth quarter ended in a field goal, so the Hoyas got the ball up 21-20 with nine minutes left. The Hoyas failed to drain the clock because Lauter threw an interception on the fifth play of the drive. Bucknell drove the ball down the field and set up a 36-yard field goal for junior kicker Matt Schearer. On a windy day with a loud Georgetown crowd, Schearer missed the kick and the Hoyas kept their lead. After a drive that took 2:44 off the clock and forced the Bison to burn two timeouts, Bucknell got the ball back with 1:35 on the clock. The Georgetown defense held strong despite two nearly completed deep passes, and sophomore linebacker GianCarlo Rufo shut down Bucknell’s hopes with a sack.

The Hoyas got an important win Saturday afternoon in their first home game since Sept. 28. The game was too close for comfort, and Georgetown’s struggles defending the run this season persisted, as freshman running back Tariq Thomas averaged 5.8 yards per carry. However, a big day from Hart and Cox, who both had over 100 rushing yards, ensured that Georgetown’s own rushing attack papered over any issues defending the run.

The Hoyas have another home conference game next Saturday Nov. 2 against Lehigh (4-3, 1-1 Patriot League) at 12:30 p.m. EST on Cooper Field. For continued coverage and updates on Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.