Photo Essay: Celebrations in the sukkah

Georgetown University students celebrated the Jewish autumn harvest festival Sukkot, meaning “the Feast of Booths,” in their very own sukkah on Copley Lawn from Oct. 15-23. The sukkah is a tent-like structure adorned with branches and plants referenced in Jewish scripture. The festival falls in the month of Tishrei, the first month of the Jewish new year, which includes several holidays emphasizing reflection on one’s inner self to guide them through the new year. Sukkot celebrates the sheltering of Jewish ancestors and serves as a feast of appreciation for nature and the provisions one is given to be successful in the new year. In accordance with tradition, Georgetown students ate meals together and participated in services throughout the week inside of the sukkah.