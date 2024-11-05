It’s Georgetown’s most important week: GUSA Senate elections

Starting tonight at 8 p.m., Georgetown students will be able to vote for their next GUSA representatives. This fall, the executive team, freshman senators, and senators at-large will be on the ballot. Students will be emailed a link to vote on Qualtrics which will be open from Nov. 5 at 8 p.m to Thursday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.

The Voice conducted email interviews with all the GUSA Senate candidates, asking them about their reasons for running and policy goals.

Meet the candidates: GUSA Class of 2028 Senators

Harry Block (CAS ’28)

Fueled by gratitude for his admission to Georgetown, Block hopes to better the community around him.

“My policy goals span across all aspects of life on the Hilltop, but ultimately they all revolve around efficiency,” Block wrote to the Voice. “Being a student at Georgetown is very academically demanding and so giving students more time throughout the day can be extremely valuable.”

One policy he hopes to achieve is fixing Epis wait times.

“I hope to achieve [this] by assisting workers—whether it’s making transportation more accessible, hiring more employees, or whatever it may be,” Block wrote.

Another policy is saving students time by making seating in study areas more accessible.

“To fix this issue, I propose live check-in and check-out schedules so students can look for available seating before walking across campus,” Block wrote.

Block is campaigning alongside his peer Mikey Williams (SFS ’28), under the slogan “vote dirty,” a reference to their dorm, Darnall Hall.

“We are both super passionate about Georgetown and know that together, we can have a more significant impact on campus,” Block wrote.

Tyler Chase (SFS ’28)

With a background in high school student government, Chase decided to run when he saw the opportunity for improvements around campus.

“I felt inspired to run, aiming to develop policies led by students that enhance inclusivity and overall campus comfort,” Chase wrote to the Voice.

“Throughout discussions with classmates, there’s been support for initiatives like improving GUTS weekend service, extending hours at the dining hall, and adding more outdoor seating,” Chase wrote. “To effectively cater to these needs, I plan to organize comprehensive surveys to better understand preferences for specific bus routes, dining schedules, and well-liked outdoor areas. Gathering peer feedback will be vital to creating policies that have a lasting, positive impact.”

According to Chase, a vote for him is a vote to prioritize the ideas and concerns of the class.

“I’m committed to fostering transparent communication so that students feel genuinely heard and represented, bridging the gap between our voices and GUSA’s actions,” Chase wrote.

Nikki Jiang (SOH ’28)

Jiang’s candidacy was inspired by challenges she and her peers have faced on campus, and she is hoping to be the change she wants to see. Policy goals of Jiang’s include transparency about construction on campus, increased study spaces, and access to recorded/virtual lectures in large classes during illness.

“There have been many times on campus where I thought to myself ‘Wow, this sucks. I really wish I could do something about this,’” Jiang wrote. “The more I thought about it and discussed with my friends, I realized that everyone is thinking the exact same things.”

Jiang has modeled her policy around a “realistic approach” and what GUSA has historically accomplished.

“Unlike the other candidates, I do not wish to pursue a career in government or law. I do not see GUSA as a resume filler,” Jiang wrote. “Therefore, I am very realistic in my approach. I want voters to also think realistically and not become blinded by false promises.”

Cameran Lane (CAS ’28)

Lane’s candidacy is centered around his love for the Georgetown community and fighting for the issues he said the Class of 2028 cares about.

“I am fighting to make it a better home for all of us,” Lane wrote, “working on things like increasing the initial laundry credit, creating new and supporting existing safe spaces for historically marginalized communities on campus, and holding the administration accountable when it comes to construction project timelines.”

Lane is from a small town of less than 500 people, is part of both the Georgetown Scholars Program and Community Scholars Program communities, and fought for a 12 million dollar grant to build a new high school for his low income school district.

“Not only do I know what it means to work for a living, I know what it means to fight for a living. So when the class of 2028 sends me to the GUSA Senate, it will be because they know I will fight for them with everything I got,” Lane wrote.

Paul Nassar (SFS ’28)

A Senior Prefect in his high school, Nassar hopes to reenter the student government scene at Georgetown. Using his upbringing in Saudi Arabia and England, Nassar wants to bring different perspectives to GUSA.

“I grew up experiencing a variety of different settings which made me appreciate the importance of considering all different perspectives,” Nassar wrote. “I feel equipped to make everyone feel heard and represented, and working towards creating a better environment for students is something I am passionate about.”

Nassar’s platform includes increased lighting for safety around campus at night, increased laundry money, and increased seating in study spaces.

“I try and keep my goals realistic,” Nassar wrote. “My ideas are not the priority, I want to learn and push for what the people want.”

Emma Nicotra (CAS ’28)

As senator, Nicotra hopes to bring her background and experience to better serve her Georgetown community.

“I am inspired by the diversity of thought and perspective on campus and I hope to add to those perspectives by bringing my background as a student from Colorado with experience in mental health, environmental, and gun violence prevention advocacy,” Nicotra wrote.

To instill this change, Nicotra is prioritizing communication with GUSA and its student body to ensure student voices are heard.

“I believe student government is a good avenue for [creating change in large administrations], however, I think there could be more being done in order to create more transparency and accountability in regard to student and administrative action,” Nicotra wrote.

“I want to work in GUSA to improve existing structures and enable students to better get their voices heard and addressed,” Nicotra wrote. “I hope that through trying out new feedback systems, raising awareness, and prioritization we can work to achieve this.”

Amelia Snyder (SOH ’28)

Snyder’s platform is focused on what she loves about Georgetown students: the fostering of community and connection. She hopes to extend connections into communications between administration and students.

“I have felt a disconnect between the inner workings of the school and myself,” Snyder wrote. “Through the GUSA Senate, I hope to bridge the gap between students and the administration by implementing ways for the student body to efficiently communicate concerns and policy critiques.”

Snyder values a diverse range of experiences and contributions, and aspires to give space for often ignored voices, she wrote.

“I believe that leaders exist to lift up the voices around them, not simply superimpose their own ideals,” Snyder wrote. “As a bisexual woman, I understand on a personal level the need for everyone’s input and experiences to be listened to, even if they are not in the room where decisions are being made. Thus, I hope to help advocate for the queer community and be a safe person for everyone to turn to with concerns and ideas for change.”

Mikey Williams (SFS ’28)

Williams, who is jointly campaigning with Harry Block (CAS ’28), is focusing on accessibility on campus. His main priorities include access to printing and information, such as notifying them about events and helping students locate the proper administrators for their issues.

“I hope to help Georgetown become more accessible to the students, for Georgetown has so much to offer and students are constantly missing out on opportunities,” Williams wrote.

Williams is grateful for his Georgetown experience thus far, and hopes to allow other students the opportunity to feel the same.

“By running for GUSA Senate, I not only hope to give back to those who have made Georgetown experience, but also to help other students feel the same joy I have had in my first couple of months here,” Williams wrote.

Williams believes in order to reach this goal, working as a team is crucial.

“The purpose of [the joint campaign with Block] is because no one person can make the impact I intend to have at Georgetown,” Williams wrote. “The only way to truly make change is to work together, and Harry Block thought the same way as I did.”

Zadie Weaver (CAS ’28) did not respond to The Voice’s request for comment.

Meet the Candidates: Senators at Large

Aidan Liss (CAS ’26)

Liss decided to run for GUSA because he wants to improve campus, believes that GUSA will empower him to do so, and is impressed by their previous work on gender-inclusive housing and the loaner laptop initiative.

“I want to be a part of this new work, and play a role in establishing a productive and dynamic student government,” Liss wrote.

His policy goals are centered around tuition transparency, admissions practices, and meal exceptions. Liss believes that students deserve to know where their tuition is going.

“If Georgetown is going to continue to be this expensive, it needs to be magnitudes more transparent,” Liss wrote.

He intends to fight to end the practice of legacy and donor preference in admissions.

“Our school’s staggering lack of racial and socioeconomic diversity undermines the reputation and mission of this university,” Liss wrote.

Finally, he plans to lower or entirely eliminate the minimum meal plan requirement for juniors and expand exemption criteria. He also wants to increase debit dollar allocations.

Liss believes his experience generating change as a climate justice advocate proves his strength as a candidate.

“On the whole, I am a pretty drama-free, focused, and value driven person,” Liss wrote. “It is my hope that these traits will bring value to both GUSA and the student body.”

Olivia Mason (CAS ’26)

Mason is running for GUSA Senate reelection because she wants to follow through on the work she started during her first term.

“As student advocates, we are fighting against Georgetown’s extremely bureaucratic system to make actual change, so I would love the opportunity to continue to do so,” Mason wrote to the Voice.

Mason’s policy goals include revamping the meal plan to allow Capitol Campus students to have access to food on the Hilltop if they choose to participate in clubs, events, and parties on campus. She also hopes to expand GUTS bus routes on the weekends, shuttles for events, and late-night express shuttle so students are not forced to leave campus early to get home safely.

She is also working to expand GEMS access—the classroom booking system for club events and meetings—to include clubs not recognized by the university.

“I have already drafted a bill and will be introducing it next meeting,” she wrote.

Mason believes you should vote for her over candidates because of her experience and the active work she is doing for the community.

“I am the only female candidate running for at-large; I want to make sure that I remain in the senate to continue to advocate for women, queer students, and trans students on both campuses” she wrote. “I have already lived on both Hilltop and Capitol campuses and am actively working to establish relationships with administration to ensure the student voice is heard as we expand downtown.”

Saahil Rao (SFS ’27)

Rao is hoping to bring transparency to GUSA, especially in its financial service of Georgetown students.

“The current process is characterized by opacity at best and negligence at worst,” Rao wrote. “These justifications, allocating thousands of dollars, are often not more than 100-200 words.”

Alongside financial appropriations reform, Rao’s platform contains earlier Whisk hours, a bike rack outside of Walsh, and a permanent Metro benefits program.

Rao has served in the Student Advocacy Office (SAO), elected hall council representative in the Southwest Quad, and as a GUSA election commissioner.

Nico Santiago (CAS ’27)

Santiago’s platform runs on three core principles: accessibility, community, and efficacy. He hopes to represent the wishes of all Georgetown students.

“I am committed to making myself accessible to any member of the student body who wants something done on campus,” Santiago wrote.

Santiago’s campaign includes increasing accessibility to GUSA, increasing seating in dining locations, and protecting traditions such as Georgetown Day.

Santiago has worked in both the GUSA Senate and executive branch, something he believes gives him the experience needed for the role.

“I have proven to be an effective advocate and I will continue to fervently represent the interests of the student body,” Santiago wrote. “[My] experience provides me with invaluable knowledge on how the organization works, which I plan to leverage so that I can advocate for the student body in the most efficient and effective way possible.”

Youngsung Sim (SFS ’27)

Sim is inspired by the process and success of GUSA, and hopes to be a part of future endeavors.

“I have been hooked on advocating for student issues that I wanted to see accomplished through GUSA as I saw how effective the process was and am seeing the relative successes that are rolling out,” Sim wrote.

Sim’s platform is based on “the three C’s: common rooms, career, and clubs.” He hopes to promote updating furniture and resources in shared spaces, streamline the information process for working on-campus, and upkeeping the database of all existing clubs’ contact information, as part of his mission.

Sim believes his prior interactions with GUSA and four part-time jobs gives him the experience needed for an at-large senator.

“I would say what I provide to the table is my experience; I understand that as a senator, it is my role to represent the student body, and I am close with many people across campus regardless of race, gender, political affiliation, and school and I work to serve those interests beyond my own,” Sim wrote. “I have an understanding of the inner workings of GUSA as I’ve been asked to proxy for different senators multiple times.”

Hassan Malik did not respond to The Voice’s request for comment.