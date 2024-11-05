Live: Election Day at Georgetown

As millions across the country go to the polls today, Georgetown students will participate in a variety of Election Day events. From marching to the polls, to calling voters in swing states, to thoughtfully discussing the impacts of either a Trump or Harris presidency, to praying for the nation, our campus is ready for voting day in the nation’s capital.

Follow along with the Voice’s coverage of the 2024 election on and off-campus, including Vice President Harris’s election night event at Howard University!

10:24 a.m.: Bipartisan Breakfast in the GU Politics Living Room

By Franziska Wild

To kick off Election Day, GU Politics held a breakfast complete with coffee, bagels, and pastries—fuel for a jam-packed day of discussion and anticipation ahead.

The event had “moderate turnout” and most people weren’t talking politics, according to Cody Becker (MPM ’25), a member of the GU Politics Student Advisory Board. Instead, the breakfast created a space for grounding ahead of a long-evening of results watching. Becker himself is eagerly anticipating the GU-Politics watch party hosted in the HFSC social room later tonight.

“I’m excited to see everything come in live—and it won’t be everything—but we’ve just been sitting on the thought of what’s going to happen for so long,” Becker said. “It’ll be nice to finally get some answers.”

He’s also just generally excited about the atmosphere on campus and watching his peers get excited about the thing that drew him to D.C. for graduate school—political involvement.

“It’s fun seeing people who are voting for the first time getting involved right in the middle of things,” Becker said. “No matter what side people are taking, I just like that people are very engaged.”