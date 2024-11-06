As the polls close across the country, cheers and cries from party goers filled the walls of the cafe Busboys and Poets 450 K St. NW.

Also known as “The Art Cafe,” Busboys and Poets prides itself as an intersection of politics and community. From coloring sheets of the states to election themed cocktails, Busboys and Poets’ more than 8 locations across the DMV are one of many establishments taking part in the excitement (and dread) that comes with election night. And for the lucky ones who were able to get a seat amidst the packed restaurant, it’s a welcome tradition that’s going to stay. 

Photo by Larson Matuck An advertisement showing the details for Busboy and Poets’ election partyPhoto by Larson Matuck

 

Photo by Larson Matuck Reactions when Missouri’s senate race is called in favor of Josh HawleyPhoto by Larson Matuck

 

Photo by Larson Matuck A patron eats a snack while NBC election coverage plays in the backgroundPhoto by Larson Matuck

Election nights in the District have become a national phenomenon, with some groups traveling from states such as Arizona and Georgia, or even as far as other countries such as Holland. Attendees took the opportunity to unwind, and hopefully celebrate, the results of their work canvassing and campaigning for their candidate over the past several weeks. Throughout the evening, the sounds of people discussing politics over drinks blended in with NBC’s election analysis playing in the background.

Photo by Larson Matuck Anna and Jolly, who traveled from Arizona to watch the election together, react as a batch of votes are called in for Maricopa CountyPhoto by Larson Matuck

 

Photo by Larson Matuck Patrons react to NBC forecasting the potential of a Trump Victory in the swing state of North CarolinaPhoto by Larson Matuck

What started as a celebration, however, quickly became dour throughout the night. 

As calls came in, the crowd of largely Harris supporters eventually began to lose steam. Collective groans over governor races being called for republicans eventually turned into disbelief as swing states showed signs of going red. Finally, when the swing states of Georgia and North Carolina were called in favor of former President Donald Trump, silence filled the room. 

Photo by Larson Matuck Stephen McGill puts his head in his hands as NBC reports a likely Trump victory in North CarolinaPhoto by Larson Matuck

 

Photo by Larson Matuck An attendee looks at NBC’s call that Trump won North Carolina on his phonePhoto by Larson Matuck

Amber McGill attended the party and described her surprise at how close the race was. “I expected it to not be a landslide, but not this close,” she said. Stephen, Amber’s partner, entered the night thinking it would be an easy win for Harris. “I wholeheartedly expected a landslide, it’s not that right now,” he said.

When the cafe closed at midnight—shortly after Georgia and North Carolina had been called for Trump—the McGill’s left feeling disheartened.

“I was hoping that this would be the one where we kind of make a change and improve the rest of my life,” Stephen said.

Photo by Larson Matuck Attendees pay close attention as votes begin to trickle in from key swing statesPhoto by Larson Matuck

