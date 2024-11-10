Dikembe Mutombo leaves a legacy of joy at Georgetown

History will remember Dikembe Mutombo, from his shot-blocking capabilities to his iconic finger wag to his role as one of the NBA’s greatest ambassadors and humanitarian figures. These stories have been told, but his time spent on the Hilltop was an equally salient piece of the former center’s legacy. Dikembe Mutombo’s journey at Georgetown University was more than just a chapter in his life; it was the crucible that forged his identity. He was already a worldly individual, having arrived on campus from Kinshasa fluent in nine languages—although he spoke virtually no English. Spending his freshman year acclimating to the language and the university, Mutombo made his presence known in intramural basketball, joining 6-foot-7 John Turner to create the most formidable frontcourt that Yates Field House ever saw.

Once Mutombo hit the court for the real team in his sophomore year, his presence was unprecedented. His shot-blocking ability became legendary, with a memorable 12 blocks against St. John’s that left opponents in awe. Former guard Lamont Morgan, Mutombo’s teammate and roommate on the road, recalls how Mutombo would chastise his teammates for fouling opponents on drives to the basket. “Let him go,” Mutombo would insist, “that’s my block.” His deep, thunderous voice carried across the court, a constant presence during games and practices alike.

But it wasn’t just his defensive prowess that made Mutombo stand out. His teammates remember a player who grew from averaging four points and three rebounds a game to a double-double machine that played with infectious enthusiasm. Former shooting Guard Robert Churchwell, another teammate of Mutombo’s from those early days, recalls Mutombo’s joy on the fast break, his voice echoing across the court: “Lamont to Charlie and Charlie to me!” It was more than just a call for the ball; it was a declaration of joy that would define Mutombo’s time on campus.

Former forward Mike Sabol, another teammate of Mutombo’s at Georgetown, paints a vivid picture of a man whose presence was just as impossible to ignore off the court. The walkways of Village A would come alive with Mutombo’s echoing greetings, his voice carrying all the way to O’Donovan Hall as he shouted to friends, each with a unique crass nickname. It was crude and loud, but it was undeniably Mutombo—a force of nature that brought smiles to the faces of everyone he encountered.

What makes these memories all the more poignant is the knowledge of what Mutombo had left behind. He arrived at Georgetown with almost nothing to his name, yet he was, as Sabol describes, “the happiest person in D.C.” Whether strolling across campus, dancing in clubs, or comically attempting to eat crab legs for the first time—gnawing on the shells in his inexperience—Mutombo’s joy was a constant, unwavering presence.

As Mutombo’s skills on the court developed astonishingly, so did his leadership qualities. Churchwell remembers a teammate who led by example and wasn’t afraid to speak his mind. Mutombo’s critiques could be hard to hear, but they were always truthful and on point. It was this combination of skill, charisma, and honesty that would later make him not just an NBA star, but a global ambassador for the sport.

A recipient of a USAID scholarship to attend Georgetown, Mutombo quickly began to sow the seeds of his future humanitarian work. Morgan recalls a young man already plugged into the real world in a way that set him apart from his peers. While other college students were glued to MTV and SportsCenter, Mutombo was engrossed in CNN and C-SPAN, keenly aware of global politics and world news. “Lamont,” he would say, “you gotta know what’s going on in the world before you know what’s going on with you.” He spoke often of his home and family still in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo), his words carrying the weight of responsibility and dreams yet unfulfilled. This early interest in world affairs foreshadowed the humanitarian work that would later define his legacy. And, when his brother Tshitenge visited Georgetown, Mutombo immediately rallied his friends, scrounging up extra clothes and necessities. This simple act of brotherly love was a precursor to the man who would later build hospitals and change countless lives in his homeland.

The story of Mutombo’s time at Georgetown is one of transformation—of a young man discovering his true potential and purpose. It’s a story that makes his recent passing all the more heartbreaking. The world lost not just a basketball legend, but a beacon of joy and a force for good.

History—and Georgetown—will remember a man like Mutombo. On the court, his legacy was destruction. The finger wag that became his trademark in the NBA, a playful admonishment to those who dared challenge him, carried a simple message that also applied to his playing career at Georgetown: not in my house. His sense of charity was reserved for off the court, where his legacy was creation, building foundations and hospitals. With Mutombo’s passing, we’ve lost a basketball titan who could fill up the paint with his sheer size and impacted the game in ways that went beyond the box score. In that same vein, we lost a man whose laughter and generosity could fill a room, whose impact on the world was immeasurable.

As Georgetown remembers Dikembe Mutombo, it is not just about mourning his passing but also celebrating the joy he brought to the world. It’s about honoring his memory by remembering the qualities he exemplified: generosity, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. In doing so, we ensure that, though Mutombo may be gone, his spirit—that infectious, larger-than-life spirit that blossomed on the Hilltop—will live on forever.