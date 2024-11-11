Voice Sportz’s College Football Playoff Picture: Week 12

Screw the experts. It takes college students to know how well college students are going to play football. I personally have been dissatisfied with how the committee is predicting who will be in the College Football Playoffs. For those reasons, Voice Sports has put our heads together and created a better ranking system than the AP Poll. Without further ado, here are our rankings.

1. Oregon (10-0)

Points Received: 115 (5)

Best Win: #2 Ohio State 32-31

Worst Loss: N/A

If Will Howard wasn’t a bad quarterback, we might be having a different conversation with the ducks. But for now, we can only hope for a Boise State rematch in the playoffs.

2. Ohio State (8-1)

Points Received: 98 (1)

Best Win: #7 Penn State 20-13

Worst Loss: #1 Oregon 32-31

Ryan Day’s squad bounced back from the Oregon loss with a very typical Big Ten win in Happy Valley. It’s hard to count them out, especially when one of our writers is an Ohio State fan.

3. Texas (8-1)

Points Received: 90

Best Win: Vanderbilt 27-24

Worst Loss: #9 Georgia 30-15

I don’t think they have properly been tested in the SEC, so we will see where they end up at the end of the season. That being said, they have looked goooood in their wins.

4. Indiana (10-0)

Points Received: 88(2)

Best Win: Washington 31-17

Worst Loss: N/A

Indiana is not getting enough hype in the national media. Our resident Indiana expert swears they are good, and I believe him.

5. Tennessee (8-1)

Points Received: 83

Best Win: #12 Alabama 24-17

Worst Loss: Arkansas 19-14

This could be Rocky Top’s year? I was very happy that my Razorbacks beat them in Fayetteville, and I normally believe that Tennessee will shoot themselves in the foot at the end of the season, but they are looking pretty good sitting atop the SEC’s standings. They might be able to make a run in the playoffs.

6. Notre Dame (8-1)

Points Received: 62

Best Win: Texas A&M 23-13

Worst Loss: NIU 16-14

Everything we know about Notre Dame is from the beginning of the season. They’ll get tested by Army soon, and so we’ll see if they can go 2-0 against the U.S. Armed Forces.

7. Penn State (8-1)

Points Received: 61

Best Win: Washington 35-6

Worst Loss: #2 Ohio State 20-13

James Franklin will continue doing what James Franklin does.

8. BYU (9-0)

Points Received: 59

Best Win: #11 SMU 18-15

Worst Loss: N/A

I saw a clip from Angels in the Outfield describing this season. I think that’s pretty accurate.

9. Georgia (7-2)

Points Received: 48

Best Win: #3 Texas 30-15

Worst Loss: #12 Ole Miss 28-10

Has Kirby’s car crashed in Oxford? Will Georgia even make the playoffs? Georgia is pretty scary, but too bad that Carson Beck is not a good quarterback.

10. Boise State (8-1)

Points Received: 39

Best Win: Washington State 45-24

Worst Loss: #1 Oregon 37-34

Ashton Jeanty for Heisman. If Boise State was in a P4 conference they would probably be #2 on this list, just barely losing to Oregon. This is my dark horse pick for the playoffs.

11. SMU (8-1)

Points Received: 36

Best Win: Louisville 34-27

Worst Loss: #8 BYU 18-15

Who knew unlimited money could make you good at football.

12. Alabama (7-2)

Points Received: 32

Best Win: #9 Georgia 41-34

Worst Loss: Vanderbilt 40-35

“Vandy is my daddy. You hear that Coach DeBoer. That don’t piss you off dude. It pisses me off,” the Legend said.

12. Ole Miss (8-2)

Points Received: 32

Best Win: #9 Georgia 28-10

Worst Loss: Kentucky 20-17

Oh the healing powers of Oxford, Mississippi. The SEC has been confusing this year, but one thing is for sure: Jaxson Dart is a damn good quarterback.

12. Miami (9-1)

Points Received: 32

Best Win: Louisville 52-45

Worst Loss: Georgia Tech 28-23

Voice Sports has said every week that Miami is a fraud. I am a huge fan of the U, and still think they are going to make the playoffs. That being said, you can’t lose to Georgia Tech…

15. Army (9-0)

Points Received: 31

Best Win: East Carolina 45-28

Worst Loss: N/A

Never count out America’s Armed Forces.

Also Receiving Votes: Texas A&M (23), LSU (12), Clemson (12), Colorado (2), Washington (2).