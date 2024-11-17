Dear Georgetown,

It’s alright to be horrified, sickened, even paralyzed by the results of the 2024 election.

The range of justifiable criticisms levied against the “morally objectionable” Harris/Walz ticket does not make the notion of another Trump presidency any easier to swallow. The 47th President’s Project 2025 outlines how the incoming administration could swiftly implement a white supremacist, Christian nationalist agenda that would erode the rights and visibility of women, immigrant communities, and LGBTQ+ people.

Trump’s selection of extreme loyalists, many of whom are deeply unqualified but eager to espouse the same hateful rhetoric, signals an administration committed to this strategy. Climate experts warn that a second Trump term could impede global efforts in an already insufficient fight against climate change. Palestinians and Arab communities fear that unconditional support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under a Trump presidency would further embolden Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and its devastating war in Lebanon. This is not to mention the damage that Trump, as the 45th president, has already inflicted by eroding fundamental rights and degrading democratic institutions.

It’s overwhelmingly difficult to process—and it should be.

With all of this in mind, we remind you to give yourself grace. Feeling this sense of loss or grief is valid and part of being human. It is a reflection of empathy for all the young girls and women growing up in states that bar safe and potentially life-saving abortions; for the trans people who will be denied access to gender-affirming healthcare; for the asylum-seekers and immigrant families who will have to face Trump’s vow of mass deportations; and for the people of color who will have to navigate a country once again dominated by institutionalized violence and hateful and bigoted rhetoric at the highest level.

Grief is a spectrum that we experience in different ways. Take back the time to unpack your feelings. Georgetown’s cult of productivity and the expectations we place on ourselves demand “action” or “impact” from our every waking moment. In moments like these, that demand is not only unproductive but damaging.

More than that, we urge you to spend this time reorienting yourself around community. Grief is often a solitary process. Our timelines for coping with trauma are irregular, and there are few opportunities to take space to heal in a rapidly paced university environment. Even in class, we treat the election like any other debate; not only is this draining and demoralizing, but it fails to recognize that Trump’s victory impacts us all in different ways, depending on our identities. However, there’s strength in acknowledging that collective solidarity can help each of us bear the weight of loss. Lean on your peers and, to the extent that you’re capable, accommodate their grief as well.

As we move forward, we must consider how to best show up for our communities in ways that prioritize trust and consent, and that build strong structures of mutual support. How can we foster and reinforce environments that create space for us to listen, learn from, and care for one another? The Democratic Party has failed the very people—working-class voters, immigrants, minorities—it promised to uplift. To strive for collective liberation, we must both recognize this deep disconnect and actively engage in dialogue across our communities. Radical empathy put into activist practice is our greatest strength against a deeply flawed and unjust political system.

In a difficult election cycle, we should also recognize the glimmers of hope that have begun to light the path forward. Sarah McBride made history as the first transgender member of Congress, representing Delaware’s at-large Congressional district. In the wake of the cloud of corruption and in-fighting surrounding former New Jersey senator Robert Menendez, Andy Kim emerged victorious, bucking the party establishment and becoming the first Korean-American senator. For the first time, two Black women, Angela Alsobrooks and Lisa Rochester, will serve in the Senate at the same time. Voters in seven states passed amendments that would enshrine reproductive rights in their state constitutions. Even when it feels like we’re going backward, there is hope for community-led change.

Georgetown offers us a front-row seat to the nation’s government, and with that comes the opportunity to confront injustice at its front door. Power starts from the ground up: if you are not already involved with advocacy, we encourage you to reach out to local organizers, attend protests, and commit yourself to caring for others. Have these crucial conversations and listen actively, in both your own communities and in others with which you stand. There are dozens, if not hundreds, of organizations working to move the needle locally on reproductive healthcare, housing justice and other critical issues. If you’re unfamiliar with organizing spaces, take the time to listen to demands across the progressive community and align yourself with their values and goals.

Our fight—for a U.S. that is fair, just, and truly representative—isn’t over. Far from it. Our country’s strength and beauty is rooted in our diversity. We must not only find ways to heal and push through but also work to strengthen and rebuild community across a polarized party framework that has failed us. Only by learning to act in solidarity can we create sustained impact. The best time to get involved was weeks, months, or years ago; the next best time is now.

Take care,

The Voice Editorial Board

The editorial board is the official opinion of The Georgetown Voice. The board’s editorials reflect the majority opinion of the board’s members, who are listed on the masthead. The editorial board strives to provide an independent view on issues pertinent to Georgetown University and the broader D.C. community, based on a set of progressive institutional values including anti-racism, trauma-informed reporting, and empathetic and considerate journalism. The editorial board operates independently of the Voice’s newsroom and the General Board.