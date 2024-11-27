Voice Sportz’s College Football Playoff Picture: Week 14

IT’S THE FINAL RANKING BEFORE RIVALRY WEEK. So many upsets in the SEC. Here’s what our (better) experts are thinking about the current state of college football. Happy Thanksgiving!

1. Oregon (11-0)

Points Received: 90 (6)

Best Win: #2 Ohio State 32-31

Worst Loss: N/A

2. Ohio State (10-1)

Points Received: 84

Best Win: #3 Penn State 20-13

Worst Loss: #1 Oregon 32-31

3. Penn State (10-1)

Points Received: 63

Best Win: Washington 35-6

Worst Loss: #2 Ohio State 20-13

4. Texas (10-1)

Points Received: 62

Best Win: Florida 49-17

Worst Loss: #5 Georgia 30-15

5. Georgia (9-2)

Points Received: 61

Best Win: #4 Texas 30-15

Worst Loss: #15 Alabama 41-34

6. Indiana (10-1)

Points Received: 55

Best Win: Washington 31-17

Worst Loss: #2 Ohio State 38-15

7. Miami (10-1)

Points Received: 53

Best Win: Louisville 52-45

Worst Loss: Georgia Tech 28-23

8. Notre Dame (10-1)

Points Received: 47

Best Win: Army 49-14

Worst Loss: NIU 16-14

9. Tennessee (9-2)

Points Received: 45

Best Win: #15 Alabama 24-17

Worst Loss: Arkansas 19-14

10. SMU (10-1)

Points Received: 44

Best Win: Louisville 34-27

Worst Loss: BYU 18-15

11. Boise State (10-1)

Points Received: 38

Best Win: Washington State 45-24

Worst Loss: #1 Oregon 37-34

12. South Carolina (8-3)

Points Received: 17

Best Win: Texas A&M 44-20

Worst Loss: #13 Ole Miss 27-3

13. Ole Miss (8-3)

Points Received: 11

Best Win: #5 Georgia 28-10

Worst Loss: Kentucky 20-17

13. Clemson (9-2)

Points Received: 11

Best Win: Virginia Tech 24-14

Worst Loss: Louisville 33-21

15. Alabama (8-3)

Points Received: 10

Best Win: #5 Georgia 41-34

Worst Loss: Oklahoma 24-3

15. Arizona State (9-2)

Points Received: 10

Best Win: BYU 28-23

Worst Loss: Oklahoma 24-3

Also Receiving Votes: Army (7), BYU (4), Texas A&M (4), Iowa State (2), Tulane (2)

PLAYOFF PICTURE

No. 12 Arizona State at No. 5 Ohio State

Winner plays No. 4 Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State

Winner plays No. 3 Miami in the Peach Bowl

No. 10 Tennessee at No. 7 Georgia

Winner plays No. 2 Texas in the Sugar Bowl

No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Indiana

Winner plays No. 1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl