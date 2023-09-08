Turf & Burn: NFL Kickoff

NFL season has returned, which can only mean one thing: Caroline and Dylan are back giving their game day predictions! They recap the first game of the season, Lions versus Chiefs, and how the Chiefs may look to bounce back (or not) from their loss and what major statement it was for the Lions. Next, the two run through all the upcoming games for Sunday Football on Sept 10, including the New York matchup of Bills versus Jets and the marquee event of Tom Brady’s return to New England. They also analyze Joe Burrow’s contract extension and dive into whether quarterbacks deserve the massive contracts they have been receiving recently. Finally, Caroline and Dylan close out the episode by discussing maintaining the integrity of sports games, notably citing Mets’ GM Buck Showalter playing veterans instead of allowing young prospects to develop.