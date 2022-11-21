Podcasts

Swift-Talk: The 3am Tracks

By

Published 9:00 AM

Welcome to the 2nd episode of Swift-Talk!

Today, the hosts of Swift-Talk go track by track through the 3am edition of Midnights. Make sure to tune in for an analysis of what may be the “midnight-iest” parts of Midnights, and to make sure Nadine knows that there’s a world where she can continue to love Taylor Swift despite the tragedy that was The Eras Tour ticket sales.

Find us on Apple Music or Spotify with “The Voice Podcast Network,” and on Instagram @swift.talk13 for all the latest updates.

Fallon Wolfley

Nadine Zakheim

More:

