Swift-Talk: The 3am Tracks

Welcome to the 2nd episode of Swift-Talk!

Today, the hosts of Swift-Talk go track by track through the 3am edition of Midnights. Make sure to tune in for an analysis of what may be the “midnight-iest” parts of Midnights, and to make sure Nadine knows that there’s a world where she can continue to love Taylor Swift despite the tragedy that was The Eras Tour ticket sales.

