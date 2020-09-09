The Weekly List: Seven songs to help you embrace those main character vibes

While I may not be able to do very much right now, there’s still one thing that I’ve found that coronavirus hasn’t ruined: listening to music on a rainy day and pretending I am the main character in an A24 movie. If you want to do the same, here’s seven songs to help you capture those atmospheric, artistically shot vibes, so at least you can pretend like you aren’t staring at the walls in your childhood bedroom for once.

1. “She Lit a Fire” by Lord Huron

Whether or not you live nowhere near the mountains, this song will bring you there. Every time I listen to it, I immediately feel like I’m in a secluded cabin in the woods, drinking a warm cup of tea as fog closes in around me. Truly, Lord Huron as a band is incredibly underrated

2. “Summer Girl” by HAIM

This. Song. Slaps. Seriously, I challenge you to put this song on whenever you walk somewhere and to try not to walk to the beat. It’s infectiously mellow and heartfelt, and I find that it works especially well on cloudy/foggy/rainy days. Even more so if there are puddles to step in.

3. “Drew Barrymore” by Bryce Vine

Sure, this is an old-ish song and one that may have gotten a bit overplayed. However, I think that when played at the right time, like driving at dusk (honestly I think this is one of the best driving songs I know of), this can honestly be quite a bop.

4. “cardigan” by Taylor Swift

Okay, so maybe it’s not a hot take to say that folklore was one of Swift’s more popular albums in years, and maybe cardigan is hella basic. Still, sometimes popular things are popular for a reason, and if this song doesn’t give you main character vibes, I don’t know what else will.

5. “Things Happen” by Dawes

So, as someone named Lily, I might be a bit biased on this one, as this song specifically calls out a “Lily” by name. Still, there’s something really reassuring and poetic about this song, about accepting that things may go wrong, and that

6. “Same Drugs” by Chance the Rapper

Sure, this song might make me cry every time that I listen to it, but it’s in a “wow what a beautiful, poignant sunset” kind of way. It’s sad, but, let’s be honest with ourselves, these are sad boi hours that we’re living through

7. “Ribs” by Lorde

Don’t mess with perfection.