Voice Sportz’s College Football Playoff Picture: Week 15

We are finally here. The final rankings before the committee with bad opinions decides who is really going to the playoffs. Here is how the real experts see college football going into conference championships.

1. Oregon (12-0)

Points received: 90 (6)

Best Win: #6 Ohio State 32-31

Worst Loss: N/A

The last undefeated team left in the FBS with two top ten wins, Oregon remains the easy pick for the top team according to our voters. A matchup with #4 Penn State looms as the Ducks last remaining barrier to the top seed in the CFP bracket.

2. Texas (11-1)

Points received: 80

Best Win: Texas A&M 17-7

Worst Loss: #5 Georgia 30-15

Texas makes the SEC Championship in their first season. Who could’ve predicted it (me).

3. Notre Dame (11-1)

Points received: 68

Best Win: Army 49-14

Worst Loss: NIU 16-14

Notre Dame was a big beneficiary of losses by Ohio State as they move up from #8 in last week’s poll. The Irish closed out their season last week with a win at USC and have climbed all the way to three in our experts polls, largely because of upsets to teams ahead of them. That NIU loss is long behind this team.

4. Penn State (11-1)

Points received: 67

Best Win: Illinois 21-7

Worst Loss: #6 Ohio State 20-13

Is this finally the year James Franklin makes good on high expectations? Our voters say he just might. That starts though with a matchup with #1 Oregon. As long as they don’t get blown out though, the Nittany Lions should feel good about earning a first round home game in the playoff.

5. Georgia (10-2)

Points received: 64

Best Win: #2 Texas 30-15

Worst Loss: #12 Alabama 41-34

Survive and advance. After a scare against Georgia Tech, UGA should be safely in the playoff regardless of what happens in the SEC Championship.

6. Ohio State (10-2)

Points received: 56

Best Win: #4 Penn State 20-13

Worst Loss: Michigan 13-10

Is Ryan Day the new James Franklin? Perennial 10-2 team that can’t beat its rival sounds very Franklin-y. Day may be in need of a run in the playoff to keep himself off the hot seat.

7. Indiana (11-1)

Points received: 54

Best Win: Washington 31-17 (No Rourke)

Worst Loss: #6 Ohio State 38-15

Another week, another Indiana blowout. 11 of IU’s 12 games have been decided by atleast two possessions with the exception being a 20-15 win over Michigan. The question for this team is still whether or not they can perform against higher level competition.

8. SMU (11-1)

Points received: 53

Best Win: Louisville 34-27

Worst Loss: BYU 18-15

Unfortunately the ACC has left this team with a very weak SOS, likely meaning they need to win the ACC autobid to make it into the playoff…

9. Tennessee (10-2)

Points received: 49

Best Win: #12 Alabama 24-17

Worst Loss: Arkansas 19-14

Our voters seem to be generally unmoved by the SEC SOS argument.

10. Boise State (11-1)

Points received: 42

Best Win: SJSU 42-21

Worst Loss: #1 Oregon 37-34

Best loss in the country and the presumed runner-up for the heisman. Things could be worse.

11. South Carolina (9-3)

Points received: 24

Best Win: Texas A&M 44-20

Worst Loss: #15 Ole Miss 27-3

Major difference from the national polls. Name brand aside, USC has some of the best collection of performances in the country.

12. Alabama (9-3)

Points received: 22

Best Win: #5 Georgia 41-34

Worst Loss: Oklahoma 24-3

They’re talented and they’re Alabama, never count them out.

13. Arizona State (10-2)

Points received: 19

Best Win: BYU 28-23

Worst Loss: Cincinnati 24-14

One of the hottest teams in the country, and per our voters they are the presumed favorites to come out of the Big 12.

14. Miami (FL) (10-2)

Points received: 15

Best Win: Louisville 52-45

Worst Loss: Georgia Tech 28-23

Sorry Cam Ward, but our voters just aren’t buying Miami as a playoff level team.

15. Ole Miss (9-3)

Points received: 12

Best Win: #5 Georgia 28-10

Worst Loss: Kentucky 20-17

Great wins, bad losses. Other polls aren’t quite sure what to make of this team and neither are we.

Also Receiving Votes: Clemson (2), BYU (2), Iowa State (1)

How it would look in the Playoff:

No. 12 Arizona State at No. 5 Notre Dame

Winner plays No. 4 Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl

No. 11 South Carolina at No. 6 Penn State

Winner plays No. 3 SMU in the Peach Bowl

No. 10 Tennessee at No. 7 Georgia

Winner plays No. 2 Texas in the Sugar Bowl

No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Ohio State

Winner plays No. 1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl

First Three Out: Alabama, Miami (FL), Ole Miss