Signature Theater’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum can be your winter delight

“Something for everyone, a comedy tonight!”

As promised in the refrain of its opening number, the musical comedy A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum provoked incessant laughter and cheers that rung throughout the Signature Theatre in Virginia all night long. Drawing unique inspiration from ancient Roman farce—a popular comedy genre known for its exaggerated situations and caricatured characters—the production offers a one-of-a-kind experience into the timeless world of comedy.

The 1962 Tony Award-winning Broadway classic (commonly referred to as Forum) is written by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart with music by Stephen Sondheim. It features three households in ancient Rome: the house of Senex, the house of Lycus, and the house of Erronius. At the heart of the story is Hero (Zachary Keller), the son of Senex, who undergoes a forbidden romance with Philia (Kuhoo Verma), the naive courtesan in the House of Lycus. Intertwined with overlapping plotlines, Psuedolus (Erin Weaver), the canny individual enslaved by Senex, leads Forum’s narrative. Forum is a whirlwind of chaos, comedy, and mistaken identities—culminating in a tale of love, reunion, and above all, whimsical humor.

After the opening number, “Comedy Tonight,” in which a monologue by Prologus (Erin Weaver) introduces the play’s setting, the stage unveils the simplistic set of the three houses central to the show. Working with the limitations of a small stage, the production team creatively condensed the set into facades of the houses. It used intricate decor lining the front of these homes to allude to the distinct characteristics of each house. For example, comedy and tragedy masks decorated the houses of Lycus and Erronius hinting at their respective storylines.

This set design not only complements the theater’s welcoming and intimate atmosphere but leaves room for imagination and interpretation, allowing the audience to envision what unfolds within the unseen interiors. The set allows for threats of surprise to manifest themselves. Anyone, including Senex’s wife Domina (Tracy Lynn Olivera) dressed as Philia, can burst through the doors and make a grand entrance.

This becomes crucial in one of the most iconic and chaotic scenes at the end of Forum—a classic door-slamming farce where the mistaken identities are hilariously revealed. Taking advantage of the versatile trapdoors and the concealing facades, the actors engage in an intense and chaotic chase, darting through doors and moving on and off stage with impeccable timing.

In particular, Erin Weaver did an incredible job playing the agile Psuedolus. As the center of the scene, Weaver’s exaggerated and dynamic movements command full attention from the audience, bringing to life the quick-witted man who lives up to his name as the “deceitful one.” Despite its frenetic and comical nature, the scene is meticulously synchronized and well-rehearsed, the seamless flow of entry and exit keeping the audience enraptured.

Adhering to its genre, Forum centers on improbable situations and unexpected horseplay to amuse its audiences. The approach is no doubt effective, as the comedic characters and plots—such as the love-stricken Hero (Zachary Keller), the gullible Philia (Kuhoo Verma), and even the final revelation of Erronius’s children—kept laughter perpetually echoing through the theater. In addition, the upbeat and playful musical numbers made for a light-hearted and accessible comedy for all.

However, certain jokes in the play often come across as offensive or derogatory. For instance, songs such as “Lovely” and “Everybody Ought to Have a Maid” repeatedly objectify and sexualize the female body, emphasizing women’s beauty and youth over character and intellect. The song “Impossible” portrays the tension between Senex and Hero, dehumanizing Philia into a “prize” in the competition of father and son. The bawdy and crude jokes interwoven throughout the play make it difficult to see the production as a complete comedy. While considering that these elements of Forum are reflective of the cultural attitudes of the time of its creation, they also highlight the prevailing themes of slavery and sexism in ancient Rome, adding a layer of historical commentary to the show. So, while potentially problematic in the modern context, Forum invites the audience to tap into the musical’s historical setting and era of production and appreciate the play from diverse perspectives.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is a light-hearted, uplifting musical; a breath of fresh air at the end of a difficult week. In the neighborly, inviting Signature Theater, you can forgo your troubles and immerse in the goofy tales of the three Roman households. So, this winter, why not enjoy a comedy tonight?