Georgetown students gathered at events on campus and across D.C. to observe Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20. Freezing temperatures moved the official ceremony indoors to the Capitol Rotunda rather than outdoors on the National Mall, keeping many ticketed guests from attending the ceremony in person.

While some Georgetown students lined up with thousands of others for the modified inaugural parade in Capital One Arena, others watched the ceremony at events on campus. Read on for live updates from the Voice on how students are spending Inauguration Day.

3:50 p.m.: Scenes from the National Mall

Photos by Sydney Carroll

Voice reporters captured scenes of visitors at the National Mall.

3:00 p.m.: Georgetown students observe Downtown festivities

By Chih-Rong Kuo and Aubrey Butterfield

Students traveled Downtown to attend inauguration celebrations or observe the energy.

“I thought it would be cool just to go to inauguration here in D.C. during the school,” Imani Haney (CAS ’28) said. “It’s like the only time I’ll be able to do so.”

Zain Khan (SFS ’28) said this year’s inauguration felt like an uncommon event for a progressive city like D.C.

“I wanted to see the general vibe. Whenever you go out for a protest or parade, you get this outpouring of a certain type of political belief, and in this case, you get a certain type of person who supports Donald Trump,” Khan said. “People come from across the country. It’s not something you often see. It’s like going to a Trump rally, but one that’s bigger.”

Neither Haney or Khan made it into Capital One Arena. Haney said this made the experience feel a bit lackluster.

“I couldn’t really see a lot happening,” Haney said, “It kind of did not feel like I was in a real place. It was kind of surreal.”

Among Trump supporters, the celebrations and excitement were evident. Crowds were heard chanting, “This is Trump country,” and “He’s back, bitches!”

Haney, Khan, and a group of their friends who traveled with them also expressed frustration at the disorganized security measures. Anyone entering the restricted perimeters was required to undergo a screening process which involved bag checks and a scan by a handheld metal detector.

“I was very annoyed at the security. They wouldn’t let you in, why did they lock it down? They locked it down for no reason,” Khan said. “They should have just done a restricted perimeter around Capital One where Trump would actually be.”

Haney said that some of her friends planned on coming Downtown today but did not make it, but she said she understood their reservations.

“I do understand, because it was extremely cold and it was very miserable being out there and also people were validly concerned about safety.”

Other Downtown sights included protest signs both in favor and against the Trump administration’s policies, touching on issues ranging from the climate to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Vendors selling inauguration and Trump-themed merchandise covered the streets. The Voice spoke to one vendor who traveled from New York for the weekend to take advantage of this opportunity.

Some vendors have been selling their merchandise on the streets since yesterday. Sellers who spoke to the Voice reported steady momentum, positive energy, and pleasant crowd interactions.

As hope for getting into the arena dimmed, crowds gathered in a Starbucks to take refuge from the cold.

1:30 p.m.: Students attend the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena

By Katie Doran and Samantha Monteiro

As the inauguration ceremony wrapped up at the Capitol, visitors at Capital One Arena prepared for Trump to make an appearance. Several Georgetown students were among the roughly 20,000 people in the stadium.

John DiPierri (SFS ’25) lined up with his friends outside the arena at 3:30 a.m. to get entrance into the event. They waited until 8:30 a.m. to get in, where the audience watched the inauguration ceremony and speeches on Jumbotrons.

“We’re at about capacity in Capital One Arena, people from all over the country, I’ve met [in] line and sitting near us, and it’s just been so fascinating to talk to people and be here at this very unorthodox inauguration,” DiPierri said.

Photo courtesy of John DiPierri

DiPierri emphasized that the event was a unique opportunity for Georgetown students to see a once-every-four-years ceremony.

“When I got here as a freshman, I was told, ‘You have one inauguration and you should go regardless.’ I don’t live in the D.C. area. I’ve never been to a presidential inauguration before, and it’s always a very worthwhile experience.”

He attended the event with a group of students with differing political views, noting the significance of the inauguration for all Americans, regardless of how they voted.

“I’m here with people that voted for Trump, that didn’t vote for Trump. We’re kind of here as a fact-finding mission,” DiPierri said. “We think it’s kind of important to welcome our new presidency, the peaceful transition of power, and that manifested so great in this event.”

1:10 p.m.: Inauguration events in Downtown D.C.

Photos by Chih-Rong Kuo

Voice reporters downtown captured scenes from inauguration festivities.

12:40 p.m.: GU College Democrats “Watch Unparty”

By Katie Doran and Samantha Monteiro

Georgetown University College Democrats (GUCD) held another inauguration viewing event in Reiss. The GUCD “Watch Unparty” began at 11:30 a.m., with students talking amongst themselves as they ate donuts and watched the inauguration proceedings.

Photo by Katie Doran

Simone Guite (CAS ’26), co-chair of GUCD, said that the “Unparty” was meant to offer students who were disappointed with the outcome of the election an opportunity to view the inauguration in a supportive environment.

“There wasn’t really a place on campus for liberal students who were probably not going to be super happy today and just wanted to be around other liberal students, in community, [who] maybe wanted to watch the inauguration together as a cathartic experience,” Guite said.

Viewers maintained a lighthearted tone at the “Unparty,” with the occasional burst of laughter as students exchanged sarcastic comments and jabs at the inauguration speakers. But even through the jokes, students made their concerns about the next four years clear.

“Trump just said he’s going to rename the Gulf of Mexico the ‘Gulf of America,’ and I think that really just sums up this whole situation, just absolutely ridiculous,” Guite said. “I guess I’m more kind of baffled than anything, [that] we’re right back to this, this is like 2017 all over again.”

The room was quiet as Trump was sworn into office around noon, but attendees quickly resumed their laughter, making jokes as Trump gave his address.

“This is just extremely unserious,” Sydney James (CAS ’26) said. “Clearly not a serious person, clearly not a serious presidency, clearly not a serious country that elected him. So I’m worried about the next four years, but I also want to honor the decision the country chose, and see what’s happening to stay in tune.”

Valli Pendyala (SFS ’27) reflected on a sense of frustration not only with Trump, but also with the Democratic party.

“In my eyes, Trump was elected and subjecting myself to his hateful rhetoric and the hatred that this inauguration represents doesn’t mean anything,” Valli Pendyala (SFS ’27) told the Voice. “I also understand where the Dems’ Unparty is coming from, but given everything that the Democratic Party has done over the past year and a half, especially when it comes to supporting the genocide of Palestinians then blaming Palestinian-Americans for their electoral loss, I just cannot find community within the Democratic Party anymore.”

“Hence why I just came for the donuts,” Pendyala said.

Photo by Katie Doran

11:50 a.m. – GU Politics Inauguration Watch Party

By Katie Doran and Samantha Monteiro

Students gathered in the GU Politics Living Room in Healy Hall to watch the inauguration.

“We wanted to create an open gathering space, to pop by, join some friends, and watch the transfer of power,” Sean Rafferty (CAS ’26), forum and events chair of the GU Politics Student Advisory Board, who helped organize the event, said. “We know that every four years we get one transfer of power and it’s important to watch as just a civic moment.”

Cat McGuire (SFS ’26), who is on the GU Politics Student Advisory Board, said GU Politics wanted to create an open environment and space for dialogue.

“GU Politics really prioritizes creating a space where students of all political perspectives can come and watch and discuss major events together,” McGuire said. “So we just wanted to open up the living room on the day off, sit people down, have some popcorn, and just give people a space to chat and just watch and chill.”

Photo by Izzy Wagener

GU Politics organizers said that offering somewhere for students to watch was especially important after the event was moved indoors.

“We wanted to make sure there was a space on campus for students to come watch the proceedings, hang out with each other, and be able to create a space where people can discuss what’s been going on,” Katie Cheung (SFS ’27), who is on the GU Politics Student Advisory Board, said.