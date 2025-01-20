Photography
Photo Essay: Inauguration day across D.C.
Visitors, many wearing Trump merch, walk on the National Mall and the ice on the Reflecting Pool.
Photo by Sydney Carroll
As America’s 47th—and 45th—President Donald J. Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, his supporters spread across D.C., even as the inauguration ceremony itself was moved inside the Capitol due to freezing weather. The Voice captured scenes from outside of Capital One Arena, where Trump supporters gathered for an inauguration watch party, as well as from Georgetown and the National Mall.
Read the Voice‘s coverage of Inauguration Day here.
