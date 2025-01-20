Photography

Photo Essay: Inauguration day across D.C.

Visitors, many wearing Trump merch, walk on the National Mall and the ice on the Reflecting Pool. Photo by Sydney Carroll

As America’s 47thand 45thPresident Donald J. Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, his supporters spread across D.C., even as the inauguration ceremony itself was moved inside the Capitol due to freezing weather. The Voice captured scenes from outside of Capital One Arena, where Trump supporters gathered for an inauguration watch party, as well as from Georgetown and the National Mall.

Photo by Chih-Rong Kuo A vendor pushes a cart filled with Trump merch down a street outside Capital One arena.Photo by Chih-Rong Kuo

Photo by Chih-Rong Kuo A supporter wearing a “Team Trump” cowboy hat dances in Chinatown.Photo by Chih-Rong Kuo

Photo by Sydney Carroll A person wearing a “MAGA” patch on his backpack looks up at the statue of Abraham Lincoln in the Lincoln Memorial.Photo by Sydney Carroll

Photo by Chih-Rong Kuo A vendor wearing a “Presidential Inauguration” sweatshirt checks on products.Photo by Chih-Rong Kuo

Photo by Chih-Rong Kuo People crowd around a “Make America Great Again” tent near Capital One Arena.Photo by Chih-Rong Kuo

Photo by Chih-Rong Kuo A couple walks through mostly empty barricades in the middle of a Chinatown street.Photo by Chih-Rong Kuo

Photo by Chih-Rong Kuo A person walks past the Grand Hyatt on H Street NW while wearing a Trump flag as a cape.Photo by Chih-Rong Kuo

Photo by Chih-Rong Kuo A person stands next to a table of Trump merch and American flags.Photo by Chih-Rong Kuo

Photo by Sydney Carroll A runner runs along the National Mall wearing a “Fuck Trump” shirt.Photo by Sydney Carroll

Photo by Sydney Carroll A person wrapped in an American flag blanket looks on at an engraving of the Gettysburg Address inside the Lincoln Memorial.Photo by Sydney Carroll

Photo by Izzy Wagener Students watch the inauguration ceremony at a GU Politics watch party.Photo by Izzy Wagener

Photo by Katie Doran Students watch Trump’s inaugural address at GU College Democrats’ “Watch Unparty.”Photo by Katie Doran

Read the Voice‘s coverage of Inauguration Day here.

