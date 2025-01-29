Ransom makes history, but women’s basketball can’t keep up with Creighton

Georgetown women’s basketball (10-11, 3-7 BIG EAST) fell 84-70 to the Creighton Bluejays (17-4, 9-1 BIG EAST) on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at McDonough Arena. Graduate guard Kelsey Ransom made history in the game, becoming the first player in Georgetown women’s basketball history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 500 assists. Still, despite her record and 20-point performance, Georgetown struggled to keep up with the second-place team in the BIG EAST.

The Hoyas’ last matchup against Creighton came during the 2024 BIG EAST Tournament when the Hoyas upset the Bluejays to make their first-ever BIG EAST Championship game. Once again on Wednesday, Creighton came into the game as clear favorites, as they have only lost one BIG EAST game so far this season, against No. 6 UConn.

The first quarter was a close contest, but Creighton’s shooting was the difference maker as the Bluejays made four of their eight three-pointers in the first quarter while the Hoyas missed all four of their attempts. Freshman guard Khadee Hession nearly changed that with a half-court buzzer-beater as the first quarter ended, but after review the referees ruled that she did not release the ball in time, so Creighton led 22-16 at the end of the first.

The Bluejays kept the three-pointers coming in the second, with senior guard Lauren Jensen hitting two in the first 90 seconds of the quarter. The Bluejays quickly took a 30-18 lead, threatening to run away with the game. Junior guard Victoria Rivera responded for the Hoyas, though, with two tough layups and Georgetown’s first three-pointer of the game to prevent Creighton from opening an even bigger advantage.

With the assist on Rivera’s three pointer, graduate guard Kelsey Ransom hit the 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 500 assists mark. Fittingly for a two-way player like Ransom, she took a charge and then stole the ball on the next two defensive possessions, helping the Hoyas cut Creighton’s lead to 45-37 at halftime.

The second half started physically, with six fouls in the first 90 seconds between the two teams. In the first three minutes of the third, Creighton went on an 11-2 run, and the Hoya defense struggled to slow the Bluejays’ offense down. However, a three-pointer from freshman guard Jayden McBride and a tough and-one from graduate guard Siobhan Ryan slowed the tide, and Georgetown kept the Bluejays within reach, with the score at 66-51 to start the fourth.

The Hoyas tried to make the game competitive in the fourth quarter, and strong efforts from Hession and Ransom nearly brought Georgetown back into the contest. Hession hit two huge three-pointers, and Ransom scored a series of tough buckets in traffic. One such layup cut the lead to seven, but the Hoyas never got any closer and Creighton closed out a 84-70 victory.

Ransom's milestone wasn't the only bright spot from Wednesday's game, though. Hession had a career-high 17 points, going 6-14 from the floor in an efficient performance. Jensen and graduate guard Molly Mogensen led the way for Creighton with 22 points apiece. The Bluejays finished the game with 13 made three-pointers on 25 attempts, with six different players scoring from downtown in Wednesday's game. The Hoyas return to action in Cincinnati against Xavier (6-15, 1-9 BIG EAST) on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST.