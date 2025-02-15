Georgetown loses as No. 24/25 Creighton’s threes fly high in Omaha

Georgetown women’s basketball (11-14, 4-10 BIG EAST) lost big versus the No. 24/25 Creighton Bluejays (21-4, 13-1 BIG EAST) 70-48 on Feb. 15. After the Hoyas gave the Bluejays some fits early, the senior-laden Bluejays roster rose up and took down the Hoyas on Creighton’s senior night.

In a game that started out as a defensive battle, graduate guard Kelsey Ransom owned the first quarter of play. After battling out of the gate to a 6-4 deficit, the Hoyas would go on a 12-5 run, led by Ransom, who had 10 points in the period, to throw the opening punch to the ‘Jays on the road. In addition to Ransom though, senior center Ariel Jenkins made a big early impact on the boards while also getting a couple baskets at the rim as the Hoyas exited the first quarter with a 16-11 lead-–a last-second triple by Creighton only got them within two possessions of the lead.

But while Ransom ruled the first quarter, the second was dominated by Creighton seniors guard/forward Morgan Maly and guard Lauren Jensen, who were determined to not have their special day spoiled. Following a 20-3 run dating back to that buzzer-beater in the first quarter, the Bluejays led the game 31-19, threatening to run away, now shooting 48-percent from the field and 42-percent from distance after their slow start. That was, until Georgetown freshman guard Khadee Hession, who put up 17 points when these two teams met in McDonough a couple weeks ago, hit two big threes back-to-back to keep Georgetown within striking distance. The Hoyas entered halftime with the deficit cut to 31-25, Maly leading the game with 11 points, and Ransom still at 10 after her fiery first quarter.

Coming out of the break, the Bluejays picked up right where they left off before those two Hession triples, opening the third on a 9-0 run before Hession hit her third triple of the game. From there the game turned into a bit of a three point contest, something surely Georgetown did not want against a Creighton team that is among the nation’s best in perimeter shooting. The teams combined for seven made threes in the third quarter. After a 20-12 second quarter, Creighton now used a 26-9 third period to take a commanding 57-34 lead into the fourth. Ransom was again held without a point for the second consecutive quarter.

In the fourth Ransom would finally get on the board again, but after entering the final stretch down 23, the Hoyas never could get back in it. Ransom would match her first quarter total with 10 points, while also hitting two threes on a night where the Hoyas shot well from distance. It just wasn’t enough on this night against a Creighton team that played determined to win nearly all game long. The final score was 70-48. Maly led the Bluejays with 18 and Jensen had 17, though Ransom though led all scorers with 20. Hession would also be a bright spot for the Hoyas, finishing with 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal. She will need to carry the playmaking mantle next season once Ransom departs, and performances like these are a good sign for the future.

Next, the Hoyas head on the road to play the Villanova Wildcats (14-11, 8-5 BIG EAST) on Feb 19. at 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on Flosports.