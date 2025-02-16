Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing in on the National Hockey League’s (NHL) all-time career goal-scoring record. On Feb. 4, he scored an empty-net goal with 0.1 seconds left on the clock as the Capitals defeated Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers. On Feb. 6, he scored directly off a pass in the first period of the Capitals’ win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The goal record set by Wayne Gretzky, also known as the “Great One,” once seemed unbreakable. During his 20-year career, Gretzky scored 894 goals, averaging 0.601 goals per game. This record has been standing for nearly three decades without any serious threat.

However, the Capitals’ captain proved that he can compete. With his goal against the Flyers, Ovechkin, at the age of 39 and flashing his longevity, brought his career goal record to 879—only 16 goals from passing Gretzky’s legendary record. In doing so, Ovechkin also became the second player to have 19 seasons in the NHL with at least 25 goals in each season.

Ovechkin previously downplayed his chances of breaking the goal record, saying in 2017, “I don’t think that’s possible. I talked to Wayne, and I don’t think those records can ever be beaten.” However, Gretzky has long maintained that Ovechkin may beat him.

Ovechkin’s consistency and ability to score at an elite level is remarkable. It’s even more impressive because Ovechkin plays in an era of lower-scoring games with stronger goaltending and defensive systems, compared to when Gretzky played in the ’80s and ’90s.

Since entering the NHL in 2005, Ovechkin has cemented himself as one of the most dominant offensive players in the league’s history. His signature one-timer from the left circle, known as “The Ovi Spot,” has become the most effective scoring weapon in hockey history.

Averaging 0.60 goals per game since his debut, Ovechkin scores at a rate exceptional in the NHL, where team scoring has fluctuated between 2.66 and 3.03 goals per game over the past two decades. Ovechkin’s consistency over such a long period is key to his pursuit of the all-time goal record.

Even at the age of 39, Ovechkin continues to score consistently. Following his game against the Panthers, he was averaging approximately 0.68 goals per game this season, higher than his career average of 0.60 goals per game. His ability to maintain offensive production even deep into his career reinforces his status as one of the league’s greatest goal-scorers.

Ovechkin has been remarkably loyal to the Capitals; after being drafted first overall by the Capitals in the 2004 NHL Draft, he has played his entire career with Washington, rare among modern NHL superstars. He became the face of the team and played a crucial role in its transformation from a mid-tier NHL team to a perennial Stanley Cup contender.

Before Ovechkin’s arrival, the Capitals had not won a Stanley Cup and struggled to gain national recognition. In 2018, he led the team to its first championship in franchise history, marking his legacy in Washington sports. Since Ovechkin joined, the Capitals have the third-best points percentage as a team in the NHL (.608), trailing only behind the Vegas Golden Knights, who joined the NHL in 2017, and Boston Bruins. This sustained success highlights his transformative impact on the franchise.

If he breaks the record in a Capitals jersey, the moment will be significant not just for Ovechkin himself, but also for D.C. sports history as a whole.

The Capitals now have 27 regular-season games remaining. With the team currently holding the top spot in the Eastern Conference, a playoff chance seems guaranteed, providing more opportunities for Ovechkin to break Gretzky’s all-time goal record before the season ends.

Last fall, Gretzky publicly said that he believes Ovechkin will break his record.

“It’s just a matter of time, whether it’s late this year, early next year, whenever. I mean, he’s a great player. He’s a great goal scorer,” Gretzky said in an interview with NHL.com.

People might hold the misbelief that Gretzky is afraid that his record could be broken by Ovechkin, but the “Great One” is actually very supportive of Ovi.

“It’s great,” Ovechkin said in his interview with NHL.com. “Even when I have a slump, [Gretzky] will sometimes text me and say, ‘Don’t worry about it. It will come.’ He’s on my side.”

As Ovechkin’s total climbs closer to 894, the coming moment has drawn widespread attention from fans, analysts, and players alike.

“I think everyone has thought about it,” Dylan Strome, Ovechkin’s current teammate who has assisted on many of Ovechkin’s goals, said to NHL.com, acknowledging the significance of this record. “It’s more outside noise people talking about it and asking about it. But, yeah, obviously it would be cool.”

When the record finally falls, it will mark a major achievement in professional hockey. It will define Ovechkin’s legacy and place him in discussions about the greatest goal-scorers in the sport.

The entire hockey world sits on the edge of its seat, counting down every goal as Ovechkin approaches the record. With each shot, he’s not just chasing history—he’s redefining greatness. The puck is on his stick, the record is in sight, and the moment is almost here.





