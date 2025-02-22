D.C. chefs step up to support survivors of the Southern California wildfires

In light of the wildfires in and around Los Angeles last month, at least five D.C. restaurants took action in recent weeks to support affected victims, stepping up through organized efforts and generous contributions during a time of crisis.

The Duck & The Peach, a New American restaurant located in Capitol Hill, and Slice & Pie, a New York and Detroit-style pizza joint on 14th Street, hosted fundraisers to contribute to these efforts.

The Duck & The Peach’s Executive Chef Rochelle Cooper and Chef Katarina Petonito organized A Feast For Good, a one-night ticketed event on Thursday, Jan. 16. The nine-course meal, featuring meticulously crafted, globally-inspired entrees, handmade pasta, and desserts, went for $175 per person.

The fundraiser was first intended to be part of their usual dinner service, but after an overwhelming response from the community, the restaurant decided to hold a standalone event—tickets sold out in less than 48 hours and raised over $13,000, according to Cooper.

Cooper spoke to the Voice about The Duck & The Peach’s connection to the fires and the overwhelming support they received from the community.

“Our restaurant is kind of inspired by California cuisine so we wanted to do what we could to support them in a time of need,” Cooper said.

The Duck & The Peach donated the event’s revenue to World Central Kitchen, Chef José Andres’ (P ’23) nonprofit which provides chef-prepared meals to areas impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

“Every little bit counts, especially when it comes to food. Hopefully, the amount we raised and sent gave [us] the ability to feed hungry people,” Petonito wrote in an email to the Voice.

At least 29 people died in the fires and thousands more were forced to evacuate their homes and lost their belongings. More than 15,000 homes and buildings were severely damaged or destroyed as the fires ravaged over 40,000 acres of land across Southern California.

Giulio Adriani, owner of Slice & Pie, also used his restaurant’s resources to aid those affected by the fire. Adriani reflected on his own personal connection to Los Angeles, a city that has ties to his work and personal life.

“I’m a surfer and I was always very close to Los Angeles,” Adriani said. “That’s the city where I realized my Guinness World Record for longest pizza. So in general, Los Angeles [has] always been a city I’m very fond of.”

Slice & Pie donated 1% of their total income in January to support those impacted by the fires and gave customers the option to donate more during checkout, according to Adriani.

Slice & Pie donated more than $1,200 to Slice Out Hunger, an organization that fights domestic food insecurity across the U.S. The organization builds connections between members of the pizza-making community by donating pizzas to raise money for food access programs. Following the Southern California wildfires, Slice Out Hunger and World Central Kitchen have focused on providing nourishing meals to affected individuals.

For Slice & Pie, the decision to fundraise for the fires was driven by the genuine desire to help, not for publicity.

“We really didn’t do anything [for] sole marketing,” Adriani said. “We tried to do it just for a good heart.”

Adriani and Cooper’s restaurants weren’t alone in the movement of local restaurants and businesses supporting wildfire victims. YELLOW Cafe’s Georgetown and Union Station locations and Chef Isabel Coss of Pascual and Lutèce also held fundraisers to contribute to the fundraising efforts.

These fundraisers are part of a trend of restaurateurs using their platforms to support causes like disaster relief and the anti-racism movement. For many chefs, cooking and dining out can be a simple yet meaningful way to contribute to important causes.

“There’s actually other chefs organizing an event currently for Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate,” Cooper said. “It’s really great to see that this movement kind of took on a new light and is continuing on to set that tone for D.C.’s response when someone needs help.”

These movements mirror how D.C. restaurants stepped in with care and support to help those affected by the wildfires, alleviating the burden of recovery for the victims.

“When all else is lost, it’s nice when someone just comes to you and takes care of you in that way,” Cooper said.