Georgetown men’s basketball announces that star freshman Sorber is out for the season

Georgetown men’s basketball announced on Twitter that freshman forward Thomas Sorber will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season. On Feb. 15, Sorber sustained a left foot injury that will require surgery during Georgetown’s loss against Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Sorber has averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season, winning BIG EAST Freshman of the Week seven times. He has been absolutely crucial for Georgetown this season, particularly as a defensive anchor for the Hoyas. In the last three games, which Sorber has missed all or part of, Georgetown has allowed an average of 83 points per game, much higher than their season average 66.9 points per game with him on the court.

Although Sorber is just a freshman, it is possible that he has already played his last game as a Hoya. Multiple NBA Draft predictions have Sorber as a first round pick, even a lottery (top-14) pick. The injury could affect his draft stock, but there’s no denying that Sorber could go pro after this season. However, Georgetown fans will hope that he may consider returning to the Hilltop next season to recover, develop his jumper, and maximize his chances of being a high draft pick.

If this is the end of the road for Sorber at Georgetown, the Hoya faithful will still be extremely grateful for the standout big man. There are few other players who could have played such a big role in Georgetown’s turnaround this season.