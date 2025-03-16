Georgetown Student Government Brief 3/16: Budget updates, elections, swings and hammocks, and Whisk espresso!

Ushering in spring with another Georgetown student government—aka GUSA—news brief! This week’s meeting, which was truncated because of a Policy and Advocacy Committee meeting directly after, saw no passed legislation but several updates on the university budget, swings, GUSA spring elections, facilities, and more.

Executive updates

GUSA Executive President Ethan Henshaw (CAS ’26) and Vice President Darius Wagner (CAS ’27) met with Provost Soyica Diggs Colbert earlier this week. Henshaw announced that Colbert will speak to the student body on March 29 to present on the university budget and how tuition at Georgetown is spent. According to Henshaw and Wagner, Colbert may also discuss university investment policies. GUSA will share the exact details soon.

The executive team also met with the university architect about moving forward on proposals to install hammocks, swings, and benches outside the New Residential Complex—known by most students as Henle Hall.

GUSA spring elections

GUSA will host its spring elections from April 14 to 16. Keep your eyes peeled for emails from the GUSA Election Commission arriving in your inbox on March 21 with information on how to run for GUSA office. GUSA will also host information sessions ahead of the elections for candidates. Candidates will be able to run for one of six senate seats representing their graduating class.

GUSA’s financial appropriations budget released

GUSA senator and financial appropriations chair Tina Solki (SFS/MSB ’26) shared GUSA’s finalized financial appropriations budget. The budget allocates the $1.3 million the university collects from the $96.50 student activity fee to 12 club advisory boards, with the McDonough Student Advisory Board (MSAB) being the most recent addition.

The Advisory Board for Club Sports (ABCS) and the Performing Arts Advisory Council (PAAC) received increased allocation through appeals. GUSA allocated $3,000 to MSAB out of the $40,000 it requested and intends to increase allocations incrementally to avoid increasing student activities fees too sharply and affecting other student organizations.

Media Board, which allocates money to student publications (including our favorite, The Georgetown Voice!), received 82.48% of its requested budget at $95,000, a step-up from the $79,250 allocated in Fiscal Year 2025.

Dining updates

The GUSA student dining committee shared that Epi’s will offer falafel wraps for a limited time starting next week. Here to stay is the chicken caesar wrap, which was previously a limited time offer.

On the south side of the campus, Bodega just installed a new oven and Whisk at Leo’s has installed two new espresso machines—great news for caffeine-dependent students who have been missing their Whisk lattes. The espresso machines arrived after a student petition initiated by Senator Saahil Rao (SFS ’27). Whisk will also begin offering iced and hot chai next week.

You can join the student dining committee here or provide feedback about dining here.

Arts Week Committee

GUSA’s Arts Week Committee has a whole host of events planned for Arts Week, including a concert, a dance showcase, and a gallery setup on Lau 2. Stay tuned for a week-long celebration of the arts from April 6 to 13!

Editor’s Note: Tina Solki is a contributing editor at the Voice.