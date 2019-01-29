GUSA Vice President candidate Sam Appel exits campaign, resigns from Senate

By:

01/29/2019

Sam Appel (COL ’20) stepped down from his candidacy for GUSA Vice President and resigned from the GUSA Senate on Monday night.

Appel’s running mate for GUSA President, Nicki Gray (NHS ’20), confirmed in an email to the Voice on Tuesday night that she would continue her campaign without a running mate. Grant Castle (SFS ’21), vice chair of the GUSA Election Commission, wrote in an email to the Voice that Gray would be allowed to continue her candidacy without a running mate.

In an email obtained by the Voice on Tuesday afternoon sent to her campaign, Gray asked volunteers to stop promoting the ticket and take down flyers that had already been posted. Appel and Gray had announced their campaign on Friday, Jan. 25.

“I made this decision because I feel passionately about the issues that my campaign, and hopefully my administration, look to address. Like I’ve said before, this is not about me, but rather about making sure that student-initiated-change comes from the students who know the issues best,” she wrote in an email to the Voice.

In her email to her campaign, Gray said that GUSA Senator Sam Dubke (SFS ’21) had stepped down from his role as her campaign’s volunteer coordinator. Dubke told the Voice that he resigned following Appel’s resignation, but preferred not to specify why Appel resigned. Gray did not specify why either stepped down.

Sam Appel could not be reached for comment.

This story has been updated with Sam Dubke’s comment to the Voice.

Noah Telerski and Annemarie Cuccia.