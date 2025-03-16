Onlookers cheer and take photos as the gingers scurry about.
Georgetown’s non-ginger population flocked to Healy lawn for a time-honored tradition: watching our redheaded friends run in circles while we cheer them on. See our photos of the festivities below!
A pack of gingers run past Healy Hall.
After the race, a gaggle of gingers catch up and celebrate the momentous occasion.
Hand in hand, two gingers gallop past Healy Hall, lined with spectators.
The most festive ginger of all rounds the final corner of the run.
A ginger with a need for speed zooms past spectators.
Sydney Carroll
Sydney is a sophomore in the college and the features editor. Likes sushi, Taylor Swift, her 3 dogs and cat, public transportation, and Tennessee sunsets. Dislikes math, whichever team is playing the Buffalo Bills this week, the patriarchy, and mustard. Send her an email at features@georgetownvoice.com
More:
Photo essay, st Patrick’s day
Read More