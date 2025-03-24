Beginning of the End: Student Voices on the Closure of Texas A&M at Qatar | #015

The Voice is pleased to share another episode of GUQ Speaks.

This episode’s message from the hosts:

This episode comes in light of the unfortunate news regarding the closure of Texas A&M University in Qatar. On February 8, 2024, the Board of Regents of the Texas A&M University System voted to shut down their branch in Qatar. Over the last two decades, Qatar Foundation has worked relentlessly to provide a world-class education through various American universities on Qatari soil.

The real reason behind this abrupt withdrawal from the Middle East remains a mystery. Join us as we hear from Saad Amin and Muhammad bin Mughees, two Texas A&M who give their first-hand accounts as they witness the aftermath of this decision.

We are also joined by Abdullah bin Masood from Georgetown University in Qatar who narrates the story from a different perspective. As we navigate this sensitive topic, we raise important questions: What does this mean for the rest of the Education City institutions? What is the future of international institutions in the region?

We hope you enjoy this episode and continue to reflect on the events unfolding around us.

AI-generated transcript coming soon.