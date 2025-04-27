Rhodes, Research & Beyond: Undergraduate Opportunities at GU-Q | #018

The Voice is pleased to share another episode of GUQ Speaks.

This episode’s message from the hosts:

In this episode, we discuss research opportunities from the lens of both the GU-Q administration and the student body.

What is research? What are the research opportunities at GU-Q? How do students unlock the doors of academia? What is the undergraduate student research experience like?

All these questions and more are answered as we hear from Asma Shakeel (class of 2024) an IHIST major and the winner of the competitive international students Rhodes scholarship for graduate school. Asma is a dedicated researcher who has an interest in creating a historical archive regarding Christian missionaries in Kashmir. We are also honored to have MK Harb, the Assistant Director for Student Research at GU-Q. Harb is a GU-Q alumnus (class of 2014) who graduated as a CULP major and is also a Harvard graduate. In this episode, he shares invaluable insights and advice for undergraduate students embarking on research projects.

Tune in and enjoy this episode!

Special thanks to Elaha Sadeq (class of 2026) for editing this episode.

AI-generated transcript coming soon.