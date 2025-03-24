Studying Abroad: Student Experiences in Italy and Washington, D.C.| #019

The Voice is pleased to share another episode of GUQ Speaks.

This episode’s message from the hosts:

The long-awaited Italy vs Washington, D.C. conversation is finally coming to light. With many of our rising juniors preparing to embark on their study abroad opportunities and the return of fall and spring exchange students to GU-Q, it is time to discuss the most popular question regarding study abroad decisions: Villa Le Balze or GU’s main campus in Washington, D.C.?

Both of these options can be covered by financial aid, unlike other personal destinations like London or Korea. This makes the decision solely based on personal interest and opportunity.

This conversation features Fatimah Yunusa, class of 2024, and her experience studying abroad at Villa Le Balze in Italy. For GU’s main campus in Washington, D.C. we have Juan Carlo Landayan, class of 2024, sharing his unique experience living on campus.

In this episode, we delve deeper into the advantages and disadvantages of both destinations, which can, in turn, hopefully, help you make an informed decision for your study abroad experience or simply enjoy the discussion on how students navigate foreign environments.

We hope you enjoy this episode as part of our monthly summer series!

AI-generated transcript coming soon.