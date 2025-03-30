“Thunderstruck” – AC/DC

Like a lightning bolt from the heavens, this iconic guitar riff strikes with pure electricity. As Brian Johnson’s raspy wails thunder throughout the soundscape, a swirling storm forms, engulfing you in the force of nature that is “Thunderstruck.”

“Heroes” – David Bowie

Bowie’s boundless voice echoes on, cartwheeling through space and time. The song bursts with life as exuberant guitars swoop in, carrying the song with untouchable triumph. Even as it trails off, you can still feel its exhilarating energy coursing through your veins.

“Baba O’Riley” – The Who

From the cathartic vocals to the youthfully simple organ ostinato to the racing violin at its conclusion, “Baba O’Riley” is experimental yet simultaneously grounded in relatable themes of growing up, self sufficiency, and independence. Even before the lyrics begin, these motifs are conveyed through rousing, self-important piano chords, whisking you into an anthemic coming-of-age story.

“All Along the Watchtower” – Jimi Hendrix

Hendrix’s cover completely transforms this 1967 Bob Dylan song. Leaping from the harmonica-dependent acoustic simplicity of the original to an overdriven, smoky electric guitar haze, the song takes on a new life through Hendrix, completely redefining rock through the lens of psychedelia.

“Like A Rolling Stone” – Bob Dylan

Recognizable as soon as the organ clumsily tumbles into earshot, “Like A Rolling Stone” is the foundation of modern rock. The whirlwind of brash harmonica, quietly persistent tambourine, bold electric guitar, and Dylan’s signature cynical whines creates a perfect contrast between harsh and soft tones in a masterfully smooth blend of rock and folk.

“Born to Run” – Bruce Springsteen

As Springsteen brings his inspired imagery of the “runaway American dream” to life through impassioned yells of freedom, a symphony swells behind him: saxophones, tambourines, glockenspiels, and strings interwoven into quintessential rock instrumentation. The combination of sparkling orchestral excellence with gritty, passionate hard rock creates an unlikely success, resulting in a crashing tsunami of vibrant sound.

“Free Bird” – Lynyrd Skynyrd

What starts out as a mellow Southern ballad explodes into a feverish frenzy of crashes and riffs as soon as Allen Collins’s five-minute guitar solo takes flight. Containing arguably the greatest guitar solo in rock history, the latter half of the song moves without restraint, into deep nosedives, alarmingly sharp turns, and seat-gripping accelerations. “Free Bird” swerves into the fast lane, unrestrained by speed limits.

“Thirteen” – Big Star

Uncorrupted by complexity, pain, or the throes of adult life, the purity of “Thirteen” stands out amongst the rest of the genre’s fiery intensity. Starry-eyed guitar strums, Alex Chilton’s silky croons, and the gracefully simple lyrics waltz together, content in their minimalism. Achingly beautiful and timeless, this lullaby-esque rock song explores the full extent of melancholy-tinged nostalgia. Among the coarseness of the rock genre, “Thirteen” is a flawless diamond, sparkling in its clarity, simplicity, and intentionality.

“Time” – Pink Floyd

Each jab of guitar, each suspenseful, hollow echo of drums, and each searingly pointed lyric paint a cohesive portrait of humanity’s perpetual struggle with time’s elusivity. As seconds slip by, lyrics land like knives, as honest as the disapproving tick of the clock. Guitars attempt to regain lost time in melodramatic wails of self-affirmation—“don’t end the song yet, I’m not done,” they plead. Each element of the song attempts to claw its way out of the confines of time, as humans do; it’s futile, but there is an art in trying.

“Stairway to Heaven” – Led Zeppelin

“Stairway” is the pinnacle of rock music. You either love it, or you’re wrong. Sorry. Nothing compares to the slow burn of whimsically mythic instrumentation into that ethereal guitar solo that transports you to a higher plane of existence. As the song culminates in Robert Plant’s screeching battle cry and the mysteriously abrupt denouement, it truly feels like a stairway to heaven, a bridge to the sublime, a taste of the godly.