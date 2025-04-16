GUSA Senate election results!

The GUSA Election Commission announced the results of the Spring 2025 Senate elections around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, shortly after voting closed at 8:00 p.m.

Here are your new senators-elect!

Class of 2026:

Meriam Ahmad (SFS ’26)

James Beit (MSB ’26)

Ellen Carter (MSB ’26)

Rhea Iyer (CAS ’26)

Tina Solki (SFS ’26)

Christian Spadini (CAS ’26)

Class of 2027:

Sara Eyob (CAS ’27)

Asha Gudipaty (CAS ’27)

Jacob Intrator (CAS ’27)

Han Li (CAS ’27)

Sienna Lipton (CAS ’27)

Lecholas Njomin (SFS ‘27)

Class of 2028:

Roan Bedoian (CAS ’28)

Tyler Chase (SFS ’28)

Nikki Jiang (SOH ’28)

Cameran Lane (CAS ’28)

Luke Schneeman (CAS ’28)

Zadie Weaver (CAS ’28)

A total of 26 registered candidates ran for 18 seats, or six seats per grade level. Sara Eyob (CAS ’27), Jacob Intrator (CAS ’27), and Ellen Carter (MSB ’26) were not official candidates but ran successful write-in campaigns.

The GUSA Senate is scheduled to certify the election results this weekend, on Sunday, April 27. Read more about your new senators here.

Later this month, students will also vote on a referendum on university divestment from companies arming the Israeli military. Voting for the referendum was originally scheduled to take place from April 14–16 with the Senate elections, but was delayed earlier this week to April 26–28.