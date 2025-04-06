Georgetown Student Government Brief 4/6: Divestment referendum, Georgetown Day policies, and spring elections coming up!

Another week, another GUSA news brief! At its senate meeting on April 6, GUSA met to discuss a referendum to divest from companies that arm Israel, swear in a new senator, and amend several bylaws.

Passed Legislation: Divestment referendum, dead rats, and definitions galore

An ACT OF REFERENDUM to Establish Transparency Regarding Investments Made by the University AND Demand Georgetown Uphold Its Socially Responsible Investing Policy by Divesting from Companies Engaged in Human Rights Violations

What will happen? On April 14 to 16, the student body will vote on a referendum requesting that the university divest from companies that arm Israel and from Israeli institutions with “direct involvement in the occupation and genocide of Palestinians,” according to the language in the act. A group of students proposed the referendum to the GUSA senators who introduced the act, and the Senate then approved putting the referendum up for a student vote. GUSA senators’ votes do not reflect their endorsement of the referendum’s content or language. The act passed 16-4 with eight abstaining votes. Georgetown has more than $55 million in investments in Amazon and Alphabet, which both develop cloud computing technology for the Israeli military through Project Nimbus , a $1.2 billion deal. The referendum will pass if at least 25% of students vote and a majority of voters support it.

Why should I care? Senators who introduced the bill said that a large portion of the student body is concerned with the university’s investment in companies engaged in human rights violations. This referendum will give students a chance to voice their opinions on the financial decisions of the university. Divestment has been part of protesters’ demands in a number of pro-Palestine demonstrations at Georgetown in the last couple of years. More details of the referendum are to come.

2. An ACT to AMEND the Bylaws to Clarify the Meaning of Abstention

What will happen? This act clarifies that GUSA only encourages abstentions when senators possess a conflict of interest and cannot vote impartially.

Why should I care? GUSA encourages senators to vote publicly on matters even if making a decision is challenging.

3. An ACT to Eradicate the Smells in the HFSC

What will happen? This act requests that Georgetown Facilities and Student Centers remove the source of foul smells in the HFSC and implement air fresheners in the meantime.

Why should I care? According to Senator Evan Cornell (CAS ’27), dead rodents underneath the HFSC cause a foul smell in the building. This act would investigate the source of the smell as well as alleviate any potential health concerns from them.

4. An ACT to Add Filtered Water Refilling Stations to the Calcagnini Contemplative Center

What will happen? This act will request a water refilling station for water bottles in the Calcagnini Contemplative Center (CCC). The CCC is a center in Bluemont, Virginia that regularly hosts ESCAPE and other Campus Ministry retreats.

Why should I care? The CCC currently has three traditional water fountains that make filling water bottles difficult. This act would encourage students to use their refillable water bottles and reduce waste from single-use water bottles.

5. An ACT to Install Window Shades in the First Level of O’Donovan Hall

What will happen? This act requests University Planning and Facilities Management to install window shades in Leo’s.

Why should I care? Students may experience a glare from the sun when they dine at the first level of Leo’s. This act would improve the overall dining experience for students.

6. An ACT to AMEND the Bylaws to Revise FinApp and Diversity Fund Operations

What will happen? This act will add one nominee from the student body to the Diversity Fund Committee. The chair of the Finance and Appropriations Committee will also nominate a chair and vice chair to the Diversity Fund Committee from members of the Finance and Appropriations Committee.

Why should I care? The Diversity Fund Committee oversees the allocation of the Diversity Fund, which supports cultural organizations that promote diversity and inclusivity at Georgetown. The Finance and Appropriations Committee oversees all the Student Activity Fees. This act will help connect the two committees and streamline their operations.

7. An ACT to AMEND the Bylaws to Restructure the Ethics and Oversight Committee

What will happen? This act increases the membership of the Ethics and Oversight Committee from five to nine members, and increases the number of voting members from three to seven.

Why should I care? The Ethics and Oversight Committee is responsible for matters related to impeachment and censure within GUSA. Increasing the number of decision makers may offer a fairer ethics process.

8. An ACT to AMEND the Bylaws to Define the Structure of Legislation Introduction

What will happen? This act clarifies the degrees of interest of senators introducing or cosponsoring a bill. The senator who introduces the bill writes the bill and is responsible for explaining its contents to the Senate while the co-sponsor(s) voice their approval and support for the bill’s contents.

Why should I care? There was no formal legislation defining these practices. This sets a precedent for future legislation.

9. An ACT to Permit the Executive to Buy Food for the Student Centers Committee

What will happen? This act allows the GUSA Executive team to buy food for the Student Centers Committee meeting on April 14.

Why should I care? Students in attendance can enjoy food and refreshments courtesy of the Exec team!

Executive updates: Town hall, Vittles, Georgetown Day, and swings!

GUSA Executive President Ethan Henshaw (CAS ’26) and Vice President Darius Wagner (CAS ’27) shared that GUSA will be hosting its second student town hall of the year this Friday, April 11.

In other news, Vittles will now accept Electronic Benefit Transfer payments, which is a system that allows people eligible for federal benefits like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to use those benefits to pay for groceries. The Exec team also reached out to Alliance of Therapy Dogs to work on their pet therapy initiative proposed in February.

The Exec team also met with the Center for Student Engagement (CSE) to discuss Georgetown Day plans. Henshaw said that the university currently plans to continue policing Alumni Square and Village A like they did last year despite the Exec team’s concerns that this would harm students’ safety and health and divert Georgetown Day celebrations off-campus.

Additionally, Henshaw said they received permission to begin putting up hammocks and swings once the Exec team approves the designs by the university architecture office.

Finally, the Exec team said that the “Hands Off Our Schools” rally on April 4, which GUSA voted to organize in March, was a success.

Other updates: New senator sworn in, spring elections, and GUTS funding

Campaigning for GUSA’s spring elections starts on Monday, April 7! GUSA also swore in Sofia Vizcarra (CAS ’26), a new senator, after Dylan Davis (SFS ’26) resigned on March 20.

Senator Olivia Mason (CAS ’26) proposed an act on March 23 to extend the Capitol Campus GUTS bus hours for the rest of the academic year. She shared that the Office of Transportation Management (OTM) agreed to the proposed extended hours and weekend hours for the remainder of the 2024-2025 academic year. Keeping the same hours next year would require additional funding. Mason also shared that the Capitol Campus does not pay for the GUTS buses. Instead, OTM pays for the weekday buses while the CSE pays for weekend buses using the student activities fund.