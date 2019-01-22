GUSA Executive campaigns to begin Friday

By:

01/22/2019

The GUSA Executive election campaign period will begin on Friday, Jan. 25, according to an announcement email sent to students by the GUSA Election Committee, who is a separate body tasked with determining dates, procedures, and rules for elections.

The set of elections that will be conducted this month is only for the positions of GUSA President and Vice President. The candidates for the two positions will run on the same ticket. The rest of the GUSA Executive will be appointed by the winners of the election, and senators will be elected later in the spring semester.

There are no requirements for candidates to declare other than attending an information session where they sign a candidacy form to appear on the ballot. All candidates will have declared by the final session on Jan. 23, but no public campaigning is allowed until midnight on Jan. 25. This is when the majority of Georgetown students will learn who is running for President and Vice President.

Students will have the option to learn more about the candidates through posters and events hosted by the candidates. The Election Committee also sponsors two debates for the candidates. The Vice Presidential debate will be held on Jan. 31, and the Presidential debate will be held on Feb. 5.

Students will be able to vote for their preferred candidates Feb. 8 via Hoyalink. The GUSA Senate will verify the results of the election.

The winning candidates will then begin to build their cabinet before they take over after their official swearing in, which will likely occur in March.