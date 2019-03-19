GUSA Senate Receives FinApp Presentation, Confirms Exec Nominees

By:

The GUSA senate met on Mar. 17 to hear the budget proposed by the Finance and Appropriations Committee for Fiscal Year 2020. The budget has been in the works since the Club Advisory Boards presented its proposed budgets at GUSA’s budget summit on Feb. 25.

Sen. Hayley Grande (COL ’21) presented the final draft budget, which will be debated and voted on next week. The budget was originally drafted after the budget summit and went through an appeals process with the advisory boards.

As it currently stands, the draft budget does not meet any advisory board’s request. Those with the largest negative percentage change include Georgetown Opportunities for Leadership Development, Outdoor Education, the Performing Arts Advisory Council, and the Advisory Board for Club Sports. The budget request for the GUSA Accounts was cut more than 90%, meaning the proposed executive program for free menstrual products in bathrooms across campus will likely not have funding.

Members of the student body will be allowed to comment on the budget during the senate meeting next week. Senators may also make amendments to edit the budget.

The meeting was also the first time the senate met after the new GUSA Executives Norman Francis Jr (COL ’20) and Aleida Olvera (COL ’20) were sworn in March 16. Chief of staff Bryce Badger (MSB ’21) attended the meeting and said that the executive branch has finished hiring senior staff and is in the process of hiring policy chairs. Sen. Nicolo Ferretti (SFS ’21) announced he would be moving to be Director of University Affairs for the executive branch, and thus resigning from the Senate.

Badger also presented the executive branch’s nominees to the Election Commission. Kareeda Kabir (COL ’20) and Chase Wagers (COL ’20) were confirmed to fill two slots on the commission.

Speaker Eliza Lafferty (COL ’21) announced that dates have been confirmed for the upcoming senate elections. Declaration of candidacy forms are due April 3, with campaigning set to begin on April 4, concluding with the election on April 11.

The next GUSA senate meeting will be held on Mar. 24 at 5 p.m. in Healy 106.