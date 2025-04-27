Podcasts

GU-Q Admissions: Inside The Decision Room with Joe Hernandez | #012

The Voice is pleased to share another episode of GUQ Speaks.

 

This episode’s message from the hosts:

Join us in Episode 12 as Assistant Dean of Admissions, Joseph Hernandez, takes us behind the scenes of the GU-Q admissions process.

Discover what makes an application stand out and the key factors the admissions team looks for. With Joseph’s expertise, we delve into the strategies that can transform any application. This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the secrets of college admissions.

Tune in to gain valuable insights directly from an admissions insider!

 

Ibrahim Absar

Abdullah Bin Masood

