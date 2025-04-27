Podcasts

Ramadan Diaries: Narratives from Around the World | #013

The Voice is pleased to share another episode of GUQ Speaks.

 

This episode’s message from the hosts:

Ramadan Mubarak, everyone! We present this episode as a Ramadan special, and we hope you enjoy it!

Join us in our conversation about the diverse Ramadan experiences from around the globe, spanning from Uzbekistan to France, with four GU-Q students. 

During this conversation, we delve deeper into the differences and similarities between each country and its practices during the holy month. It’s a great way for us to bond as a Muslim community and exchange experiences!

 

AI-generated transcript coming soon.

Nada Algahiny

