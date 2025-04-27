ZCZP Unveiled: Exploring Peace and Conflict Realities | #017

The Voice is pleased to share another episode of GUQ Speaks.

This episode’s message from the hosts:

In this episode, we unveil the Zones of Peace Zones of Conflict program offered at GU-Q and its development after the COVID-19 era.

What is the purpose of this program? What are the student experiences on these trips? How do students get admitted to this experience? Who gets to decide the location and the conflict?

All these questions and more are answered as we hear from Riwaj Khatiwada (class of 2025) from the spring 2023 trip to Nepal and Ayet Bouhajeb (class of 2024) from the fall of 2023 trip to South Africa. The host for this episode, Remas Alhawari (class of 2026), has also been to the most recent zones trip, Finland and Estonia, in spring 2024, and she also jumps in with her experience.

We also have the perspective of the behind-the-scenes director of ZCZP, Eman Thowfeek, who is a GU-Q alumna herself. We conclude with a reveal of the next ZCZP destination!

Tune in and enjoy this episode!

Special thanks to Elaha Sadeq (class of 2026) for editing this episode!

AI-generated transcript coming soon.