Georgetown University reports flyers related to Charlie Kirk assassination to FBI

On Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, Georgetown University public safety officials removed flyers referencing the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk from Red Square and Village A flyer boards. Georgetown has reported the incident to the FBI, according to a university-wide email from Josh Bornstein, the vice president of public safety, sent around 10 p.m. on Sept. 25.

“These flyers are antithetical to Georgetown University’s educational mission,” Bornstein wrote in the email. “We do not tolerate calls for violence or threats to the university community.”

Flyers in red square read “Hey, Fascists! Catch!” This phrase was also written on unused bullet casings related to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a right-wing political activist, on Sept. 10, 2025. The flyer also read “The only political group that celebrates when Nazis die.”

A QR code on the flyer leads to a website allegedly connected to the “John Brown Gun Club.” The John Brown Gun Club is not a Georgetown affiliated group according to the CampusGroups club database.

A similar flyer found in Red Square depicts a censored image of Charlie Kirk. The flyer read “Follow Your Leader” and “Rest In Piss Charlie Kirk.” This flyer is also allegedly connected to the John Brown Gun Club.

Shae McInnis (CAS ’28), the Treasurer for Georgetown University College Republicans (GUCR), provided a comment for Fox News on his reaction to finding the flyers on campus.

“I read this immediately as a threat, not only for me but for everyone on this campus,” McInnis said. “Every conservative, everyone that just doesn’t subscribe to the prevailing leftist orthodoxy. This is a direct threat against them. It means that there are students on this campus who would want to see conservatives dead rather than engaging with their ideas.”

In a comment for Fox News, Knox Graham (SFS ’27), the Director of Political Affairs for GUCR, urged the university to complete a full investigation.

“We already had the statement that condemns this sort of political, violent rhetoric. And we commend that,” said Graham. “But we want a full investigation to figure out who is responsible and bring them into compliance with the Code of Student conduct because of the violent advocacy they have been pressing.”

Student political groups on campus released a joint statement condemning the flyers.

“The Georgetown Bipartisan Coalition, Georgetown University College Democrats, and Georgetown University College Republicans strongly condemn the hateful posters recently seen in Red Square and Village A,” they wrote. “Any calls to political violence and infringements upon freedom of speech, especially that of our own Georgetown community, are unacceptable.”

“While student groups retain the right to disagree with others, we have to draw a line when students feel unsafe actually expressing those opinions,” they wrote. “We call upon the University to investigate the source of these posters and take action to remedy the harm done to our Georgetown community.”

